Police: Woman charged after dog found dead in hot vehicle

Police arrested Susan Weilbrenner, 52, after a dog was found dead inside a hot vehicle.
Police arrested Susan Weilbrenner, 52, after a dog was found dead inside a hot vehicle.(Portsmouth Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (Gray News) – A woman in New Hampshire faces charges after a dog was found dead in a hot vehicle.

In a Facebook post, the Portsmouth Police Department said officers responded to a parking lot off Durgin Lane in Portsmouth for the report of an unresponsive dog in a vehicle.

Investigators said the owner of the vehicle had left a Terrier mix in a vehicle with the windows up for several hours.

By the time officers arrived, they said the dog was dead.

The outside temperature measured in the mid-70s, while the temperature inside the vehicle came to 125 degrees.

The officers said a small bowl of food and a small amount of water was found on the rear passenger seat. The dog was taken to an animal hospital for a necropsy.

Police then arrested the owner, 52-year-old Susan Weilbrenner, on the scene and charged her with animals left in motor vehicles and cruelty to animals, both misdemeanor charges.

Weilbrenner was bailed out on personal recognizance and given a court date of July 17, 2023.

In the wake of the arrest, the Portsmouth Police Department said it wants to remind pet owners that it is dangerous to leave animals inside closed vehicles, even for a short time.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John and Brandi Scaletty described a random attack by a group of men outside Arrowhead Stadium.
Couple attacked outside Arrowhead questions emergency response and 911 hold time
Courtesy: Mountain Grove Fire Department
Mountain Grove pastor grateful for community help after fire burns down church
Readings will warm to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cool for Now but Warming Later
Jonesboro police arrested three Arkansas State University basketball players on suspicion of...
Head men’s basketball coach comments following arrest of three Arkansas State basketball players
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for northern Arkansas

Latest News

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, front left, shots over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, front...
Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat 94-89 to win first NBA Championship
The Nixa, Missouri Police Department
Nixa city council adjusts budget to add new police officers in July
COUNTERFEIT CASH: Police arrest a suspect in Aurora counterfeit cash investigation
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
Actor Treat Williams dies after motorcycle accident
Nixa city council discusses budget to add new police officers in July