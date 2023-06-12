Queen of Clean: Making a natural disinfecting spray

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s how to make a natural disinfecting spray for hard surfaces, such as kitchens and bathrooms.

How to: You will need:

1/2 - Cup white vinegar

1/2 - Cup inexpensive vodka

12 - 15 Drops of lavender essential oil

12 -15 Drops of lemon essential oil

1 - 1/2 Cup Water

Mix the ingredients in a measuring cup or bowl

Pour into a labeled 24 oz spray bottle

To Use: Spray on all hard surfaces. Allow to remain wet on the surface for 5 - 10 minutes.

Wipe with paper towels or a microfiber cloth

Warnings & Cautions: Disinfectants must remain wet on surfaces for 5 - 10 minutes to be effective. They are not sprayed and wiped.

Linda Says: If you want to change the essential oils be sure you use one that has antibacterial properties, such as tea tree oil, basil, or rosemary. White vinegar is more acidic than cider vinegar, so be sure to use it.

Why It Works: This mixture is antibacterial and antiseptic because of the essential oils and will keep germs from growing.

For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com.

