Queen of Clean: Making a natural disinfecting spray

Here’s how to make a natural disinfecting spray for hard surfaces, such as kitchens and...
Here’s how to make a natural disinfecting spray for hard surfaces, such as kitchens and bathrooms.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s how to make a natural disinfecting spray for hard surfaces, such as kitchens and bathrooms.

How to: You will need:

  • 1/2 - Cup white vinegar
  • 1/2 - Cup inexpensive vodka
  • 12 - 15 Drops of lavender essential oil
  • 12 -15 Drops of lemon essential oil
  • 1 - 1/2 Cup Water
  • Mix the ingredients in a measuring cup or bowl
  • Pour into a labeled 24 oz spray bottle
  • To Use: Spray on all hard surfaces. Allow to remain wet on the surface for 5 - 10 minutes.
  • Wipe with paper towels or a microfiber cloth

Warnings & Cautions: Disinfectants must remain wet on surfaces for 5 - 10 minutes to be effective. They are not sprayed and wiped.

Linda Says: If you want to change the essential oils be sure you use one that has antibacterial properties, such as tea tree oil, basil, or rosemary. White vinegar is more acidic than cider vinegar, so be sure to use it.

Why It Works: This mixture is antibacterial and antiseptic because of the essential oils and will keep germs from growing.

For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Mountain Grove Fire Department
Mountain Grove pastor grateful for community help after fire burns down church
Stock photo of a police car.
Three Arkansas State men’s basketball players arrested
Beautiful day!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler & drier in the near term
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for northern Arkansas
The Jenkins family hummer stolen.
KY3 story helps single father find stolen Hummer, just not in the condition he wanted

Latest News

Sheriff’s deputies are searching for those who painted “multiple satanic symbols” on a local...
Sheriff’s office investigating church vandalism
CDC reports increase in suicide during the summer months
How to get assistance on energy bills in the Ozarks this summer
How to get assistance on energy bills in the Ozarks this summer