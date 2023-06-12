Six people shot in parking lot outside Houston club, police say

A law enforcement official walks the scene of a shooting at a nightclub in Houston.
A law enforcement official walks the scene of a shooting at a nightclub in Houston.(KTRK via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston say six people were shot and injured after someone opened fire in a crowded parking lot outside of a club in Houston early Sunday.

Police Chief Troy Finner said officers found six people shot following a disturbance inside the club that spilled out into the parking lot. Finner said one of the six victims is in critical condition and underwent emergency surgery. The victim’s prognosis was uncertain. The other five victims are expected to survive.

No suspects have been arrested. Finner says surveillance video taken at the scene would be reviewed as part of the investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Mountain Grove Fire Department
Mountain Grove pastor grateful for community help after fire burns down church
Stock photo of a police car.
Three Arkansas State men’s basketball players arrested
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for northern Arkansas
Beautiful day!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler & drier in the near term
Dade County fatal
Walnut Grove man killed after falling out of the back of a pickup truck

Latest News

Police say it appears the incidents happened during a so-called "pop up" party that was...
Several people hurt in violence in Syracuse, New York
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in...
Trump and his allies escalate attacks on criminal case as history-making court appearance approaches
How to get assistance on energy bills in the Ozarks this summer
How to get assistance on energy bills in the Ozarks this summer