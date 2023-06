SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ronald McDonald House of the Ozarks and McDonald’s are getting together for a cause, on National Fry Day July 13th for Penny for a Pound. Every time you buy a McDonald’s Fry on July 13th, they will donate a penny to the Ronald McDonald House of the Ozarks.

