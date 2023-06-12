‘Undervalued, undersupported’: Missouri teacher burnout is main retention challenge, survey finds

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri is still struggling to hang on to its public school teachers, and the problem may be getting worse, according to a May survey from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

It shows more than 11% of Missouri teachers left their job in the previous school year.

A Blue Ribbon Commission convened in 2022 is in the second phase of its work wor analyze and draft solutions for the retention phenomenon.

“Missouri educators feel undervalued and under-supported, particularly in terms of pay for experienced educators,” the commission wrote in a summary of its May meeting. They believe their time and effort in mentoring and guiding new colleagues should be recognized and compensated appropriately. It serves as a reminder that good leadership is crucial in retaining teachers, as they often leave due to poor leadership rather than the job itself.”

The report outlines some main contributing factors to teachers’ decision to leave the job.

They include student behavior, student motivation, and a deficit of working substitute teachers.

Matt Michelson, director of education policy for the Missouri State Teachers Association, said a contributing problem to teacher retention is a robust job market, offering higher-paying careers with less responsibility, demand, and required training.

“Teachers are highly educated, and they’re highly mobile, you know, so they can move from job to job,’ Michelson said. “A lot of times, they’re moving from school district to school district, moving from education to another employment opportunity. It’s not a crazy idea for an educator that’s highly trained, may have a master’s degree, have secondary credentials. They’re very valued employees.”

In 2022, DESE convened a Blue Ribbon Commission tasked with studying solutions for increasing teacher salaries and, recently, improving public schools’ overall climate and culture.

Some of the solutions that have been proposed include providing professional development and training support for teachers, building mechanisms to improve the relationship between classroom-level staff and administrators, more flexibility with employee schedules, and, of course, increasing salaries.

The commission is scheduled to hold its next meeting Thursday afternoon.

