United Airlines flight makes landing at KCI due to fumes in the cockpit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing at the Kansas City International Airport, Sunday evening, just after 7 p.m.

The United Airlines flight #464 departed from St. Louis and was heading to Denver.

It was reported that fumes in the cockpit were the cause of the impromptu landing. There were 37 passengers aboard the flight, including the flight crew and all were clear to leave.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation. The Kansas City Fire Department Aircraft Rescue responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will have the latest information as they become available.

