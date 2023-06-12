On Your Side: Facebook hackers try to scam your friends

GREENFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - She’s not selling a mower, car, or French Bulldogs. But her Facebook says she’s having a moving sale.

Jamie Dardenne was hacked, and it can happen to you too. She lost control of her Facebook account. Now the hacker is trying to scam her friends.

“I understand I’ll never get my Facebook back, but it needs to be shut down,” said Dardenne.

A hacker got in and got busy. They even posted for-sale photos.

“We had someone from Greenfield who thought I was selling stuff and shared the post,” she said.

A friend inquired about the fridge. The scammer asked for a deposit. Again, that’s not Dardenne behind the keyboard.

“I’ve contacted Facebook just over and over, but nothing from them. Nothing,” she said.

She thinks this happened because one of her friends was hacked. She got a message about a code with a link.

“I didn’t think anything of it. I just clicked it,” said Dardenne.

On Your Side has reported similar messages before, like this one that says look who died. Don’t click on unfamiliar links. It could be malware. Dardenne got a text message, “Hello Jamie, do you want your Facebook back?”

She had her phone number listed on her Facebook account. Now, she has come to terms with losing photos and messages. She does not want her friends to lose money.

“Shut it down. Shut my page down. Delete everything so they don’t have access to it. It’s not okay,” she said.

If this happens to you or someone you know, Facebook has some directions online, but your chances of talking to an actual person are pretty slim.

Don’t Google Facebook customer service. You’ll probably get a fake number, and it’s another scam.

Try to avoid this scam by:

Changing your password often.

Do not click on unknown links.

Don’t display your cell number on your account.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.