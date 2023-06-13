1 killed, 1 seriously hurt in a crash near Saddlebrooke, Mo.

NEAR SADDLEBROOKE, Mo. (KY3) -A woman from Walnut Shade was killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Saddlebrooke Monday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Sandra Puckett, 55, was stopped at a stop sign on Missouri 176 when the driver of a pickup truck going north on U.S. 65 crossed over onto Missouri 176 and hit Puckett’s SUV. Both vehicles traveled down an embankment.

A passenger in Puckett’s SUV, Matthew Puckett, 32, was taken to a Springfield hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the pickup wasn’t hurt.

This is Troop D’s 57th fatality for 2023.

