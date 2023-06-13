Arkansas State Police arrest 2 in large cocaine bust

Courtesy: Arkansas State Police
Courtesy: Arkansas State Police(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - A traffic stop in central Arkansas leads to the seizure of $6.5 million in cocaine.

The stop happened on Monday on Interstate 40 near Lonoke. State troopers pulled over the driver of a truck hauling a track hoe.

”Anyone thinking about transporting illegal drugs on Arkansas interstates should think twice,” said ASP Col. Mike Hagar. 

Troopers seized approximately 146 pounds of cocaine. Troopers arrested the driver and a passenger in the truck.

