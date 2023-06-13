Ashley Furniture recalling loveseats, sofas, and recliners for fire hazard

Jun. 12, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Edited Release) - Ashley Furniture Industries is recalling its Party Time Collection of loveseats, sofas, and recliners due to a fire hazard.

The company says the power loveseats, sofas, and recliners’ cupholders with LED lighting can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Ashley says there were about 253,000 units sold, with over 9,000 sold in Canada.

The model numbers:

  • Loveseat
    • 3700318
    • 3700418
    • 3700318C
    • 3700418C
  • Sofa
    • 3700315
    • 3700315C
    • 3700415C
  • Recliner
    • 3700313
    • 3700413
    • 3700313C
    • 3700413C

The company is aware of six reports of the cupholder with LED lighting overheating, resulting in fire and smoke damage and damaged furniture. Ashley says no injuries have been reported.

The furniture was sold at Ashley Homestores and other furniture stores nationwide and online at Ashleyfurniture.com from November 2018 through March 2023 for between $900 and $1,800.

Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC toll-free at 866-482-2893 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.PartyTimeReclinerRecall.expertinquiry.com or www.ashleyfurniture.com and click on the “Product Recalls” link at the bottom of the page for more information.

