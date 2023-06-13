Bidens host Juneteenth celebration at White House

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted a Juneteenth concert Tuesday night at the White House.

The concert was a “celebration of community, culture and music,” according to the White House, and featured musicians like Jennifer Hudson and Method Man.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021 to commemorate when the last enslaved people in the U.S. learned of their freedom, which took place on June 19, 1865.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.