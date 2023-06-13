City of Springfield asking for input on long-term projects

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Springfield is conducting a citizen satisfaction survey and a long-term planning survey.

Surveys have been mailed to 12,000 randomly selected households in the city limits of Springfield. Within ten days of receiving a survey in the mail, residents can expect to receive a follow-up email reminding them to complete the survey and mail it in or complete it online via a link provided in the email. The survey is estimated to take about 15 minutes to complete.

“The purpose of our Citizen Satisfaction Survey is to gather feedback on city programs and services,” said City Manager Jason Gage. “It’s a valuable tool that we’ll use to measure the progress of our city council and staff priorities and will help us plan for the future. We appreciate our citizens taking the time to let us know how we’re serving them,” he added. “The long-term planning survey will provide guidance on more specific types of projects.”

Springfield residents will be asked about their level of satisfaction and priorities for a wide range of community services, including public safety, parks and recreation, code enforcement, public works, communication, and customer service. Any personal information residents provide in their responses will remain confidential.

ETC Institute is conducting the surveys. Based in Olathe, Kansas, ETC is a national leader in market research that has administered more than 700 surveys in cities and counties across the U.S. According to its website, ETC has conducted research for more major U.S. cities than any other firm, surveying more than 2 million people since 2006 in more than 850 cities in 49 states.

ETC performed the city’s 2014, 2011, and 2019 citizen surveys and was awarded the 2023 contract through a competitive bidding process.

Survey results will be presented to the city council later this summer and available to the public.

“Actively engaging citizens helps us identify areas where we can improve. I look forward to citizens’ feedback,” Gage said.

