Construction project in downtown Springfield leads to traffic delays

By Michael Hoffman
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’ve been to downtown Springfield in the last couple of months, you’ve probably noticed the nearly $2 million construction project at Jefferson and Walnut.

Some of the improvements they’re looking to make are the additions of ramps, roadway improvements, storm-water infrastructure, and new lighting installations. Speaking with the people who work and live downtown, they’ve told me that, at this point, they’re frustrated at the sheer length of time this project has been going on. For reference, it started with City Utilities doing work at the end of December.

“It’s been an absolute nightmare, especially when you work downtown,” said Springfield resident Angela Rose. “It’s just awful. There’s nowhere to park. I’ve had trouble getting around. I’ve hit more than one pothole. Especially if you’re working downtown or you come down here frequently. It’s really a hassle. And we thought it was going to be wrapped up much sooner. It’s been this way since winter.”

Other residents like Michael Hatfield agree.

“It’s a little clustered right now, to say the least,” said Hatfield.

Michael Hatfield just moved back to Springfield and liked taking his daily runs downtown, but it’s getting harder for him to get around.

“I think just by running around us, you’re starting to see how clustered it really is here in Springfield,” said Hatfield. “And I think, especially on the main block, where usually cars are always turning down to go towards all their favorite restaurants and stuff. It’s getting a little overwhelming.”

Kristen Milam with the city of Springfield says the city hears the complaints coming from pedestrians walking these streets.

“There’s obviously a need. There’s a reason why we’re doing this project,” said Milam. “But that means during the project, we’re going to feel those impacts. Pedestrians aren’t going to be able to cross until we’re done. So that’s one of the things that we really want people to be patient about.”

She says, in the end, it will be worth it.

“That includes upgrading the sidewalks making sure that everything is American Disabilities Act compliant, looking at pedestrian facilities, upgrading some of the intersections, as well as lighting, and just making sure everything kind of follows along with the consistent style that we’ve developed with downtown streetscaping over the years,” said Milam.

Milam says the city is committed to finishing the project by the birthplace of Route 66 festival, which will be held August 10 through 12.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

