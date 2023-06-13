Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination

The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in Mexico.(U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A voluntary recall has been issued for certain frozen strawberry products due to concerns for a hepatitis A contamination.

The United States Food and Drug Administration says Willamette Valley Fruit Co, of Salem, Oregon, issued the voluntary recall Monday for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in Mexico.

The recalled frozen fruit products were sold as select packages of Great Value Sliced Strawberries, Great Value Mixed Fruit and Great Value Antioxidant Blend at Walmart stores in 32 states from Jan. 24 to June 8.

Additionally, certain packages of Rader Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blend sold at Costco Wholesale stores in Colorado, Texas, California and Arizona from Oct. 3, 2022 until June 8, 2023 and Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio products distributed at HEB locations in Texas between July 18, 2022 to June 8, 2023 are being recalled voluntarily.

The FDA says there have been no illnesses reported yet that may be associated with the voluntary recall.

Customers who purchased the recalled frozen fruit can throw the items away or return it for a refund.

Signs of hepatitis A exposure can include fatigue, jaundice, dark urine, pale stool and liver failure in more serious cases.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John and Brandi Scaletty described a random attack by a group of men outside Arrowhead Stadium.
Couple attacked outside Arrowhead questions emergency response and 911 hold time
The prosecutor charged Stormy Baker, the father, and Chelsey Martin, the mother, with...
Dade County couple faces murder charges after investigators say son, 3, shot daughter
MGN Online
1 killed, 1 seriously hurt in a crash near Saddlebrooke, Mo.
Courtesy: Aurora Police Department
Aurora police arrest man suspected of using counterfeit money at two businesses
The candlelight vigil for an ER doctor found shot dead happened earlier Sunday.
Community holds candlelight vigil for Dr. John Forsyth

Latest News

Tour Guide Kyle Burkwit leads a group on the boat section during a tour of the Lockport Caves...
Tour boat capsize in underground cave wasn’t the first, agency says; passenger recounts ordeal
A family vacationing at Disney World learned that their house was destroyed in a fire.
‘Doesn’t feel real’: Family vacationing at Disney World will return to home destroyed by fire
FILE - President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, speaks at the White House in...
Bidens host Juneteenth celebration at White House
A middle school teacher in Washington state was killed while biking over the weekend.
School teacher hit and killed while biking: ‘We will miss Mr. Joy’
FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust," at Bonanza Creek Ranch, Oct. 23, 2021,...
Prosecutors accuse weapons expert in Baldwin case of drinking, smoking