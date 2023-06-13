Judge sentences Ozark, Mo., for meth trafficking

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge sentenced an Ozark, Mo., man for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Scott W. Cannon, 42, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 14 years in federal prison without parole.

On July 19, 2022, Cannon pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Cannon’s residence on June 28, 2021. Cannon was located in a downstairs bedroom, where officers also found three plastic bags that contained a total of 59.43 grams of pure methamphetamine hidden inside a wooden speaker box. Officers also found a plastic bag that contained psilocybin mushrooms hidden inside a casino-style slot machine, two digital scales, two small plastic bags that contained methamphetamine residue, and a broken glass pipe in the bedroom.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron A. Beaver. It was investigated by the Ozark, Mo., Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

