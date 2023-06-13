Judge sentences Ozark, Mo., for meth trafficking

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge sentenced an Ozark, Mo., man for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Scott W. Cannon, 42, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 14 years in federal prison without parole.

On July 19, 2022, Cannon pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Cannon’s residence on June 28, 2021. Cannon was located in a downstairs bedroom, where officers also found three plastic bags that contained a total of 59.43 grams of pure methamphetamine hidden inside a wooden speaker box. Officers also found a plastic bag that contained psilocybin mushrooms hidden inside a casino-style slot machine, two digital scales, two small plastic bags that contained methamphetamine residue, and a broken glass pipe in the bedroom.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron A. Beaver. It was investigated by the Ozark, Mo., Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John and Brandi Scaletty described a random attack by a group of men outside Arrowhead Stadium.
Couple attacked outside Arrowhead questions emergency response and 911 hold time
The prosecutor charged Stormy Baker, the father, and Chelsey Martin, the mother, with...
Dade County couple faces murder charges after investigators say son, 3, shot daughter
MGN Online
1 killed, 1 seriously hurt in a crash near Saddlebrooke, Mo.
Courtesy: Aurora Police Department
Aurora police arrest man suspected of using counterfeit money at two businesses
The candlelight vigil for an ER doctor found shot dead happened earlier Sunday.
Community holds candlelight vigil for Dr. John Forsyth

Latest News

We'll still be below average, but highs will climb to around 80 degrees.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chance for Overnight Storms
Lake Ozark, Mo., Board of Aldermen discussing future of casino project
Construction project in downtown Springfield leads to traffic delays
On Your Side: What to know when hiring a home inspector
On Your Side: What to know when hiring a home inspector
On Your Side: What to know when hiring a home inspector