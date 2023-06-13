Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen to discuss Osage Nation Casino

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen are expected to discuss the Osage Nation Casino during their meeting Tuesday evening.

“There is a resolution that the Board reviewed at their last meeting that identifies support for the Osage Nation’s project, as well as giving staff that directive to have ongoing conversations with them and the planning process, said Harrison Fry, City Administrator.

If the board votes yes, it would be a show of support for the casino project proposed. It’s not the first time the city discussed it. A few months ago, Mayor Dennis Newberry went to Jefferson City on behalf of the city to back resolutions that would make gambling here legal.

”If they were approved, they would have expanded the number of licenses that have regulated state gaming to include the Osage River area. If approved by the voters of Missouri, the board passed the resolution unanimously,” said Fry.

Lawmakers adjourned in May without voting on the resolution.

”If bills like that are drawn up in the future, our board would probably revisit the issue and determine if they’re still supportive or not,” said Fry.

The board may not make a decision. It was tabled at the last meeting because of questions.

”There was a tremendous representation from the public, expressing concern over a lack of information, specific details related to the project. That sentiment resonated with members of our elected officials’ team,” said Fry.

KY3 contacted Osage Nation and finally made contact with their attorney.

He sent us this statement from the CEO:

“Our plan to bring a world-class entertainment district to the Lake of the Ozarks is moving forward as planned, and once completed, will see the Osage Casinos make a $60 million investment in the community,” said Kimberly Pearson, CEO for Osage Casinos. “We are pleased by the growing support for this project, which we attribute to our commitment to transparency and listening to citizens, business leaders, and public officials who may have questions about our investment in the community.

“We are not only making a major investment in the Lake of the Ozarks but working with stakeholders to affirm our commitment to be a valuable member of the Lake community. As we have done on an ongoing basis in every community in which Osage Casinos has a presence, we have made significant philanthropic contributions to law enforcement and other first responders, local charities, youth programs, and community improvement projects. As this project continues to move forward, we are excited about the investment we are making in our ancestral homeland and to bring new jobs, tourism, and revenue to the area.”

The meeting is at the city hall and starts at 6 p.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.