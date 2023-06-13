Live Life Well: Are dads really bumbling, or are they teaching life lessons?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many of you will pick out Father’s Day cards this week. And a common theme in the funny cards is the bumbling dad. Many imply dads are just a comic figure in the family.

On this Live Life Well, we’re looking at the impact an involved father has on the development of their children. For example, fathers are more playful with their children. Where a mom might say, don’t get the kids all wound up before bed. A dad will play with them. And, in the process, it may teach them a key life lesson.

“We can see from the research that when Fathers say, that’s enough, they often can get their kids calmed down,” explained Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jennifer Baker. “So, they help their boys especially learn to regulate their emotions. We can be loud, we can be playful, we can run around, and then when that’s enough, we need to tone it down and stop.”

Meantime, new research from Washington University in St. Louis found a positive impact when dads can take paternity leave. The researchers found it helps break down the stereotype that women are the main caregivers for young children. So, shared parental leave creates an expectation that men AND women will equally share in the daily duties of raising a child.

If you want to listen to Dr. Baker’s podcast, click here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.