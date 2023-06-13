Missouri lawmakers celebrate passage of Blair’s Law

By Jiani Navarro
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a long legislative session, Missouri lawmakers met Monday night to discuss what is being sent over to Governor Mike Parson’s desk.

A big topic being discussed with Fourth of July just a little over three weeks away is celebratory gunfire. Lawmakers hope that Blair’s Law will help stop the senseless act, which has taken innocent lives.

The law has floated around since 2011 after 11-year-old Blair Shanahan Lane was killed by celebratory gunfire on July Fourth of that year. She died the next day.

Right now, if you discharge a firearm within city limits, it’s a city ordinance violation. Under Blair’s Law, it will become a serious state offense.

State Representative Mark Sharp has been pushing for Blair’s Law. He said celebratory gunfire is a huge issue in Kansas City during holidays and big sporting events, which needs to be addressed.

“This past year, we had more shots-fired 911 calls then we’ve had in a long, long time,” Rep. Sharp said. “That means people are becoming more aware of it, people are calling it in. And, without that response from the community, it’s hard for police to know where to enforce Blair’s Law.”

Rep. Sharp pointed out that celebratory gunfire also causes property damage, scares off economic development, and further proves Kansas City has a gun issue.

“It’s obvious that this state that has been listed as one of those states that has a gun issue,” he said. “It’s tough to pass legislation sometimes in the Republican-led legislature. But, we can all come together on Blair’s Law and realize that this legislation that will increase public safety.”

He said it’s something that should have been passed a long time ago.

Rep. Sharp is the fourth or fifth legislator to sponsor the bill. He said that, after 10 years, he believes they’re at a good place to finally get Blair’s Law passed once and for all.

“Many other large cities don’t have this problem because they realize those bullets do come down and they’re going to hurt somebody or kill somebody,” Rep. Sharp said. “We must get to a point in Kansas City where we realize it’s a huge issue and it’s costing people their lives.”

During the meeting, lawmakers also discussed passage of legislation that eliminates the non-competitive salary caps in state law for officers of all ranks in the Kansas City Police Department. Salary caps make it tough to recruit officers and even tougher to retain them once they hit their salary caps, because they could make significantly higher salaries at other police departments.

