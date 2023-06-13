Nixa city council adjusts budget to add new police officers in July

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Nixa city council members adjusted the city’s budget to hire two new officers.

The city says it’s in efforts to start addressing the staffing shortages in the police department so the mayor and city council recommended a budgetary amendment be drafted to cover the costs.

It comes after voters passed a 3/4 sales tax increase for public safety in April.

“We know we need more officers, but we also know that the money’s not coming until later in the year,” said Chief Joe Campbell. ”In anticipation of that next year, we’re going to be generating about $3.1 million in sales tax that will help fund the police department’s needs.”

Police Chief Joe Campbell says this will help get the new officers on the streets more quickly.

”I think it’s great that they’re being proactive because our community needs this,” said Deborah Nuetzhorn, who lives in Nixa ”We’re a growing town, and we need more police in the area.”

The police chief says the city is also wanting to use the sales tax to help fund a new facility.

“One of the main things that we also looked at when we asked for our sales tax was a facility, and we are in the early stages of planning that,” said Campbell.

The city says it will be a few years before ground can break on a new headquarters.

