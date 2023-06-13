Nixa city council adjusts budget to add new police officers in July

Nixa city council members adjusted the city’s budget to hire two new officers.
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Nixa city council members adjusted the city’s budget to hire two new officers.

The city says it’s in efforts to start addressing the staffing shortages in the police department so the mayor and city council recommended a budgetary amendment be drafted to cover the costs.

It comes after voters passed a 3/4 sales tax increase for public safety in April.

“We know we need more officers, but we also know that the money’s not coming until later in the year,” said Chief Joe Campbell. ”In anticipation of that next year, we’re going to be generating about $3.1 million in sales tax that will help fund the police department’s needs.”

Police Chief Joe Campbell says this will help get the new officers on the streets more quickly.

”I think it’s great that they’re being proactive because our community needs this,” said Deborah Nuetzhorn, who lives in Nixa ”We’re a growing town, and we need more police in the area.”

The police chief says the city is also wanting to use the sales tax to help fund a new facility.

“One of the main things that we also looked at when we asked for our sales tax was a facility, and we are in the early stages of planning that,” said Campbell.

The city says it will be a few years before ground can break on a new headquarters.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Mountain Grove Fire Department
Mountain Grove pastor grateful for community help after fire burns down church
Jonesboro police arrested three Arkansas State University basketball players on suspicion of...
Head men’s basketball coach comments following arrest of three Arkansas State basketball players
Readings will warm to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cool for Now but Warming Later
John and Brandi Scaletty described a random attack by a group of men outside Arrowhead Stadium.
Couple attacked outside Arrowhead questions emergency response and 911 hold time
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for northern Arkansas

Latest News

COUNTERFEIT CASH: Police arrest a suspect in Aurora counterfeit cash investigation
Nixa city council discusses budget to add new police officers in July
City leaders in Nixa, Mo., remind golf cart drivers of rules for public roads
City leaders in Nixa, Mo., remind golf cart drivers of rules for public roads
Aurora police arrest man after he used counterfeit money at two businesses