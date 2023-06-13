Nixa food hall opening on Tuesday brings lots of business to the city

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - According to previous KY3 reporting, the food hall in Nixa called the 14 Mill Market opens on Tuesday morning at 7:00 a.m.

Both the Nixa Mayor Jarad Giddens, and one of the owners of 14 Mill, Rich Callahan, said the opening of this establishment will bring multiple positive economic impacts.

Rich Callahan said the opening will bring 70 new employees into the city. Mayor Giddens said bringing that much business into Nixa is a huge milestone.

“When a business comes into Nixa with 70 employees, that kind of puts them up at the top of the largest employers,” Mayor Giddens said. “Nixa has not been a huge manufacturing area, and we’d like to grow our industrial area, but right now we don’t have that.”

Mayor Giddens said anytime a new business can come in with 70, even 40 new employees, it’s a huge feat for the city.

Callahan said 14 Mills is even booked up on venues until October and they are hoping to have more plans in store for the Christmas season as well. He said the food hall is unique because it gives the opportunity for local vendors and musicians to display their work.

“It’s great being able to showcase some local talent, some local musicians, and not only that but bringing people in from outside the area too,” Callahan said.

Callahan said there will be around 10 to 12 local vendors inside the food hall and over time there will be new, different ones that come through as well.

As for parking, the Nixa Police Department did confirm with KY3 that there were parking issues with people blocking driveways over the weekend due to the 14 Mills parking lot not being large enough.

The 14 Mills owners confirmed that there are 108 parking spots for customers and plenty of public parking downtown as long as people do not block driveways and neighborhoods. The police department and 14 Mills are working together to fix the issue if it continues on Tuesday.

Callahan and Mayor Giddens both said 14 Mills will be a great family hangout for Nixa residents, and people from surrounding towns, and can bring in people from outside the area.

“I’m looking forward to seeing groups of people coming in here, renting out the space, and enjoying everything that this place has to offer,” Mayor Giddens said.

