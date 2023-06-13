Panic, yelling as tour boat capsizes inside Erie Canal water tunnel in western New York

One person is dead after a tour boat capsized inside the Erie Canal water tunnel cave in western New York. (WKBW, POLICE HANDOUT, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) — A passenger thrown from a boat that flipped over with 29 people aboard during a tour of a dimly lit cavern system said he fought to breathe in the chilly water under the capsized craft.

The flat-bottomed boat carrying local hospitality workers capsized Monday during a tour of a historic underground water tunnel off the Erie Canal in the western New York city of Lockport, killing one person.

“By the time I realized what happened, the boat was on top of me and I couldn’t find any air pockets or anything. And I’m just trying to, like, breathe because I’m underwater,” survivor Daniel Morrissette told ABC’s “Good Morning America” in an interview aired Tuesday.

The unidentified person who died also was trapped after the boat operated by Lockport Cave Tours capsized. Eleven people were brought to hospitals, mostly with minor injuries, according to officials.

Elizabeth Morrissette told GMA people were panicking and yelling loudly as they were thrown into the water, which emergency officials said was between 5 feet and 6 feet deep.

A tour boat capsized during a cave expedition in Lockport. One person died, and 11 others were hurt. (WKBW)

Some passengers were able to get to safety. Emergency crews used an inflatable boat to rescue about 16 others, fire officials said.

City of Lockport Police were investigating the accident. An email seeking an update was sent to the police chief Tuesday.

The tours take visitors on an underground boat ride through a rough-hewn tunnel, which was blasted out in the 19th century to transport canal water as an industrial power source.

The attraction is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Niagara Falls.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John and Brandi Scaletty described a random attack by a group of men outside Arrowhead Stadium.
Couple attacked outside Arrowhead questions emergency response and 911 hold time
The prosecutor charged Stormy Baker, the father, and Chelsey Martin, the mother, with...
Dade County couple faces murder charges after investigators say son, 3, shot daughter
The candlelight vigil for an ER doctor found shot dead happened earlier Sunday.
Community holds candlelight vigil for Dr. John Forsyth
Courtesy: Gassville Fire Dept.
2 escape plane crash without serious injuries near Gassville, Ark.
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service

Latest News

FILE - President Donald J. Trump's name is printed on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to...
Cases of check fraud escalate dramatically, with Americans warned not to mail checks if possible
Inflation
US consumer price growth slowed last month as inflation shows signs of steady decline
This screen grab from video provided by WPVI-TV/6ABC shows the collapsed section of I-95 as...
Buttigieg vows federal help to fix collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
‘Hair,’ ‘Everwood’ actor Treat Williams dies after Vermont motorcycle crash
Instant Pots, which became a must-have gadget several years ago, have been disappearing from...
Instant Pot maker seeks bankruptcy protection as sales go cold