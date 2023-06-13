Pleasant Hope residents concerned as Missouri Prime Beef Packers seeks new waste disposal method

PLEASANT HOPE, Mo. (KY3) -Missouri Prime Beef Packers, a prominent meat processing plant in Pleasant Hope, is causing concern among residents as it seeks approval for a new waste disposal method.

The facility, which processes approximately 750 cows each week, generates a substantial amount of waste.

Currently, the company disposes of its waste through land application. Still, those living near the site of the spray disposal say it’s oversaturation the designated land, resulting in runoff onto their properties.

Missouri Prime Beef Packers has now approached the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to request a permit for treating and releasing the waste into the Pomme de Terre River, hoping to relieve the land.

Brianna Stoops says she has dealt with the implication of the over-saturation of land for almost two years.

“It’s nasty. It kills the wildlife,” Stoops says.

Along with her neighbors, she says she has witnessed firsthand the impact of the waste from Missouri Prime Beef Packers.

“It soaks into the land. The land itself smells like rot. The water smells like rot. It’s sludgy. It’s brown. It looks like coagulated blood - that’s what it looks like,” she added.

“We don’t know what’s in it. We don’t know if there are toxic chemicals in it. They’re not telling us,” says Jeff Downing, another resident seeking answers about the wastewater composition.

KY3 obtained the results from the latest sample of the sprayed water, revealing the presence of nitrogen, phosphorus, and calcium commonly found in fertilizers.

In their proposal to the Department of Natural Resources, Missouri Prime Beef Packers requests permission to discharge up to 350,000 gallons of treated waste into the Pomme de Terre River daily. The company argues that this alternative approach would alleviate the strain on land disposal methods. However, concerns about potential adverse effects on the river ecosystem have been raised.

“The city of Pleasant Hope holds a discharge permit for their wastewater treatment plant. The city of Bolivar holds a discharge permit for its wastewater treatment plant. Both of those discharge into the same creek as this proposed facility,” says John Hoke, Director of Water Protection Program at the DNR.

Public meetings were recently held, allowing concerned residents to voice their apprehensions about including the new permit in the plant’s waste management plan. The Department of Natural Resources emphasized that these discussions are still in the early stages, and public comments are currently being accepted.

