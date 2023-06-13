Police investigating crash at busy Springfield intersection

Officers responded to the crash around 2:30 p.m. at Campbell and Sunshine.
Officers responded to the crash around 2:30 p.m. at Campbell and Sunshine.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a driver and a passenger suffered injuries in a crash in Springfield on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the crash around 2:30 p.m. at Campbell and Sunshine.

Investigators say the driver of a black Acura SUV was northbound on Campbell and crossed over the median into southbound traffic. The driver drove off the roadway and collided with a Kia Soul. The driver of the Acura then hit a Toyota SUV.

Police say they tested the driver of the Acura for impaired driving. The driver and a passenger in the Toyota suffered injuries in the crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

