Senator Todd Young offers up Hoosier State confections at Senate candy desk

By Stetson Miller
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senator Todd Young (R-IN) is now taking on a sweet Senate tradition as the new host of the chamber’s candy desk.

“The Senate Candy Desk is is the best thing going on in Congress right now. It’s a long standing tradition. It was actually a U.S. senator from California in the mid-sixties. He came to the U.S. Senate and he started stashing his desk full of hard candies and chocolates and other senators would pick from it,” said Sen. Young.

The senator took over the candy desk from former Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) and is now responsible making sure it is stocked with sweets from all across the Hoosier State state including gummy candy, rock candy, chocolate, jelly beans and more.

The candies offered include:

  • Assorted Gummi Products from Albanese Confectionery Group in Merrillville
  • Chocolate Bars from DeBrand Fine Chocolates in Fort Wayne
  • Red Hots from Schimpff’s Confectionary in Jeffersonville
  • Toxic Waste Hazardously Sour Candy from New Albany Sugar Shoppe in New Albany
  • Sour Punch Straws from The Sweet Tooth in Munster
  • Caramels from Kraft in Kendallville
  • Jumbo jelly beans/chocolate covered jelly beans from Wakarusa Dime Store in Wakarusa
  • Buckeyes from Mr. Fudge’s Confectionary in Metamora
  • Mini Chocolate Bars from Endangered Species Chocolate in Indianapolis
  • Rock Crystal Candy Sticks from Squire Boone Village in New Albany
  • Chocolate covered popcorn from South Bend Chocolate Company in South Bend
  • Red Vines, Sour Punch Straws, Torrie & Howard Organic Candy Chews from American Licorice Company in La Porte

The candy in the desk is from companies that that all volunteered to donate it.

Senator Young said that the desk is a great way to highlight some of Indiana’s best confections while also offering a sweet break for him and colleagues from both sides of the aisle.

“I saw an opportunity for the Hoosier State to once again highlight our wares and put a smile on the face of my colleagues. Republican, Democrat. It doesn’t matter, as long as they have a sweet tooth, which I’m finding out is most U.S. senators,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John and Brandi Scaletty described a random attack by a group of men outside Arrowhead Stadium.
Couple attacked outside Arrowhead questions emergency response and 911 hold time
The prosecutor charged Stormy Baker, the father, and Chelsey Martin, the mother, with...
Dade County couple faces murder charges after investigators say son, 3, shot daughter
MGN Online
1 killed, 1 seriously hurt in a crash near Saddlebrooke, Mo.
Courtesy: Aurora Police Department
Aurora police arrest man suspected of using counterfeit money at two businesses
The candlelight vigil for an ER doctor found shot dead happened earlier Sunday.
Community holds candlelight vigil for Dr. John Forsyth

Latest News

Matt Rife ticket scams
MATT RIFE MADNESS: Blue Room Comedy club warns public about ticket scams
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone celebrates after scoring against the Florida...
Golden Knights blast Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 to capture first Stanley Cup title
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, center, celebrates after scoring as Florida...
Golden Knights blast Panthers in Game 5 to capture for Stanley Cup
The 14-year-old girl is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and was last seen...
Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old girl in Texas
First Alert Weather: See Ron's track for Wednesday storms