Springfield-Greene County health leaders warn of increase in tick-borne illnesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department warns of the anticipated increase in tick-borne illness, alpha-gal syndrome.

As the weather warms and we spend more time outdoors, tick bites are becoming more common. With this nuisance comes the potential for tick-borne illnesses. Springfield-Greene County Health Department is anticipating a spike in one of these illnesses, alpha-gal syndrome (AGS), due to the prevalence of the lone star tick in this region.

AGS is caused when a lone star tick that has fed on other mammals bites a person and transfers the alpha-gal carbohydrate into their bloodstream. This can lead to the person bitten developing an allergy to red meat, which is why AGS is sometimes referred to as Mammalian Meat Allergy (MMA).

People with AGS usually see signs of an allergic reaction 2 to 8 hours after eating red meat, organ meat, and other products made from mammals, such as gelatins and dairy products. Symptoms of a reaction caused by AGS include:

Hives, itching, or itchy, scaly skin.

Swelling of the lips, face, tongue, throat, or other body parts.

Wheezing or shortness of breath.

Stomach pain, diarrhea, upset stomach, or vomiting.

There is no treatment for AGS, and it can last between eight months and five years. People who contract AGS are advised to avoid additional tick bites and stop eating red meat. Further tick bites can lead to complications or more severe reactions.

While the Health Department does not know precisely how many cases occur in Greene County annually since AGS is not a reportable disease, the estimated number of cases of AGS is 32% higher in the Midwest than in other parts of the United States. The Lone Star tick can also transmit diseases like Ehrlichia, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, heartland virus, southern tick-associated rash illness, bourbon virus, and tularemia.

Ticks are most commonly found in wooded, bushy areas and areas with long grass. The Health Department encourages people to spend time outdoors this summer since getting out and enjoying our region’s trails, parks, lakes, rivers, and other natural amenities is good for both your physical and mental health. When you are spending time outdoors, you can take steps to prevent tick bites and the resulting tick-borne illnesses:

Use an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus (OLE), para-menthane-diol (PMD), or 2-undecanone.

Wear long pants and tuck them into your socks.

Always wear shoes that cover your feet completely.

Stick to established and maintained trails.

Keep pets on a leash, and don’t let them wander into tall grass or bushy areas.

Once you return indoors, check yourself, your children, and your pets for ticks and remove any that have bitten immediately. For more information on preventing tick-borne illnesses, visit the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s Bug-Related Illnesses webpage. More details about Alpha-Gall Syndrome can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.