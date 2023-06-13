VIDEO: Travis Kelce throws first pitch at Kauffman Stadium

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - While some may have been out there questioning his abilities following his performance in Cleveland earlier this year, Travis Kelce brought his A game to Kauffman Monday night.

With Coach Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes there to cheer him on, Travis pitched to Bobby Witt Jr. and redeemed himself.

The Kansas City Royals provided video of it, which you can watch above.

Travis went viral in April, when he spiked the first pitch before a Cleveland game.

Needless to say, he did a lot better tonight!

