“We’re praying for them:” Church cleans up vandalized building

By Hayden Savage
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Not 20 hours after being vandalized, a Sharp County church congregation is scratching their heads as to why they were targeted.

Maxville Missionary Baptist Church members woke up Monday morning to the news their church had been spray painted with what the sheriff called “satanic symbols.”

“Got a call early this [Monday] morning from a preacher friend of mine that passed by our church building and asked if I knew the church had been vandalized,” said Pastor Phillip Lewallen.

Vandals with cans of orange spray paint left their mark on multiple pieces of church property.

“We have two front doors for the entrance of the church. One had a winking, devil-like face, and an upside-down cross,” the pastor said. “Over on our fellowship hall door was an upside-down cross. Back in a storage building, behind the church, was an upside down cross, and on the side of the building was a 666.”

Lewallen wants the vandals to know his church is praying for them.

“We want them to know that this church family will be praying that God could use this somehow to draw them to Jesus,” he said.

The pastor added many from the community stopped by and offered to help.

“The Lord has just richly blessed us with people from our community churches and people that we didn’t know that have stopped by and helped us,” he said. “It’s been amazing.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John and Brandi Scaletty described a random attack by a group of men outside Arrowhead Stadium.
Couple attacked outside Arrowhead questions emergency response and 911 hold time
The prosecutor charged Stormy Baker, the father, and Chelsey Martin, the mother, with...
Dade County couple faces murder charges after investigators say son, 3, shot daughter
The candlelight vigil for an ER doctor found shot dead happened earlier Sunday.
Community holds candlelight vigil for Dr. John Forsyth
Courtesy: Gassville Fire Dept.
2 escape plane crash without serious injuries near Gassville, Ark.
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service

Latest News

City of Springfield asking for input on long-term projects
1 killed, 1 seriously hurt in a crash near Saddlebrooke, Mo.
Silver Dollar City installs calming rooms for children with special needs
Nixa, Mo., food hall opening on Tuesday brings lots of business to the city