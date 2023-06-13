On Your Side: What to know when hiring a home inspector

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Home buying season heads up in the summer. And so does the demand for home inspectors. A thorough, professional inspection will often find any structural or mechanical problems home buyers need to know about.

Missouri doesn’t require inspectors to be licensed or even to have any training. Experts recommend asking several questions before you decide who to hire.

After you get the inspection report, you need to look it over carefully. Put together a list of any issues that need to be addressed so you can make an educated decision on how to move forward.

