2 die in head-on crash in Camden County, Mo.

MACKS CREEK, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on crash that killed two drivers.

Troopers identified the victims as Brandyn Yates, 42, of Urbana, Mo., and Rubin Stoufer, 86, of Macks Creek.

Troopers responded to the crash around 11:30 a.m. on U.S. 54, west of Route J. Investigators say a vehicle driven by Stoufer traveled across the center line and struck Yates’ vehicle head-on.

Both died at the scene of the crash.

