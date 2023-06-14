Advocates question Missouri’s new child custody bill

If signed by Governor Mike Parson, Missouri would become one of the first states to establish 50/50 shared parenting time as the standard in child custody cases.
By Morgan Mobley
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri is moving toward a 50/50 child custody law, as new legislation requires judges to start each child custody case with the presumption that equal parenting time is in the child’s best interest.

The move is causing domestic violence advocates to sound the alarm.

“When we see something that’s 50/50, that can give us pause because, sometimes, a caregiver is going to be safer for that child,” said Rachel Hodgson, Chief Marketing Officer for Newhouse. “And, we want to make sure they are with the parents they should be with. So, anytime there’s a potential shift in power between an abuser and survivor and kids are involved, we will have pause for concern.”

The bill was passed in the final hours of the Missouri legislative session Tuesday.

“Many of us in the legal community are surprised this was signed in the last hours of session,” said Family Attorney Kelli Gilmore.

If signed by Governor Mike Parson, Missouri would become one of the first states to establish 50/50 shared parenting time as the standard in child custody cases.

Under the new law, a parent could refute the presumption by presenting evidence that a 50/50 arrangement is not in the child’s best interest.

Under current law, judges decide custody cases by weighing the best interests of the child.

After years of opposing this change, family law advocates worked with legislators on provisions to the law. However, what was worked on is not what was included.

The bill currently sits on Gov. Parson’s desk. Some legal experts are saying it could be signed as soon as Thursday.

If you’re in a domestic violence situation and fear what this could mean for your child custody case, Newhouse is a great resource to reach out to. You can learn more by clicking here.

