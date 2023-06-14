CELEBRATE AMERICA: See schedule of fireworks celebrations across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - (KY3) - Summer is in full swing, and the Fourth of July is right around the corner.
KY3 compiled a list of some of the Independence Day celebrations currently scheduled around the Ozarks.
FIREWORKS CELEBRATIONS
Some of the celebrations will be held ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, while many will be held on the weekend of Independence Day from July 1-4.
ASH GROVE
Sunday, June 25
- at Ash Grove City Park
- begins at 3 p.m. with parade and opening ceremony
- fireworks begin at dark
- free
AURORA
Light the Night Fireworks Festival
- Saturday, June 18
- from 5 - 10 p.m.
- food trucks begin at 5p.m.
- fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
- at Baldwin Park
- free
AVA
Heart of the Ozarks Annual Fourth of July
- Friday, June 23
- Begins at 6 p.m.
- free
BRANSON
Branson Landing’s Liberty Light Up Concert & Fireworks
- Monday, July 3
- entertainment begins at 6:30 p.m.
- free
Chateau on the Lake 4th of July Celebration
- Sunday, July 2
- 415 N State Hwy 265, Branson, Mo. 65616
- fireworks at dusk
- free
Treasure Lake Firework Display (Branson)
- Saturday, July 1
- fireworks begin at 10 p.m.
- 1 Treasure Lake Rd. Branson
- best seats in the mini golf parking lot
- free
BOLIVAR
Celebration of Freedom
- Tuesday, July 4
- at SBU campus
- begins at 5:30
- fireworks begin at 9:20
BUFFALO
Independence Day Country Fair
- Saturday, July 1
- at Southern Dallas County Fire 322 Red Top Rd., Buffalo
- gates open at 11:30 a.m.
- talent contests for kids at 2 p.m. and adults at 3 p.m.
- fireworks begin at dusk
- free
BULL SHOALS
Independence Day Fireworks Show
- Tuesday, July 4
- VFW parade earlier in the day
- fireworks begin after dark
- best seats near the Bull Shoals Dam
- free
BUTTERFIELD
- Tuesday, June 30
- begins at 6 p.m.
- fireworks begin at dark
- free
CHADWICK
- Tuesday, July 4
- fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
- at Chadwick Community Building
- free
CLEVER
Clever Freedom Celebration
- Saturday, June 24
- begins at 6 p.m.
- at Clever High School
- fireworks begin at dark
- free
WALDOPALOOZA at The Clever Barn
- Saturday, July 8
- 3647 Jasmine Rd., Clever
- begins at 4 p.m.
- fireworks begin at dark
- $5 entrance fee
EAGLE ROCK
- Saturday, July 1
- fireworks at 9 p.m.
- Hwy 86 bridge in Eagle Rock
- free
EUREKA SPRINGS
JAMBOREEKA - fireworks, live music, food trucks & more
- Sunday July 2
- from 5 - 9:30 p.m.
- at Lake Leatherwood City Park Ballfields
- fireworks begin at 9:15
- free
FLIPPIN
- Monday, July 3
- begins at noon
- at Hickey Park
- fireworks begin at dusk
- free
FT. LEONARD WOOD
Red, White, & Blue Golf Tournament
- Saturday, July 1
- begins at 8 a.m.
- 2-person teams will play 18 holes - Scramble, Best Ball, and Alternate Shot
- Ages 18 & up
- $40 per person
- register by June 28
4th of July 5K Fun Run
- Tuesday, July 4
- begins at 9 a.m.
- at Davidson Fitness Center
- free
4th of July Car Show
- Tuesday, July 4
- begins at 4 p.m.
- at Gammon Field
- trophies for best in the show, best car, best truck, and best motorcycle
Independence Day Celebration
- Tuesday, July 4
- begins at 4 p.m.
- at Gammon Field
- fireworks begin at dark
- free
GALENA
- Saturday, July 1
- Galena fireworks at the Y bridge
- free
GREENFIELD
Celebrate America
- Saturday, June 24
- at Greenfield City Park
- begins at 6 p.m.
- fireworks begin at dusk
- free
HARRISON
Fire in the Sky
- Tuesday, July 4
- begins at 5 p.m.
- at Anstaff Soccer Complex 202 Old Stonewall Rd., Harrison
- fireworks begin at dark
- free
HARTVILLE
Celebration of Unity
- Sunday, July 2
- at Hartville City Park
- begins at 5 p.m.
- fireworks begin at dark
- free
HOLIDAY ISLAND
- Sunday, July 2
- begins at 6 p.m.
- at Holiday Island Marina and The Barn
- fireworks begin at sunset
- free
HOLLISTER
Hollister Fireworks Celebration
- Tuesday, July 4
- downtown Hollister
- fireworks start at dark
- free
Honor America at College of the Ozarks
- Sunday, June 25
- 100 Opportunity Avenue, Point Lookout
- begins at 6 p.m.
- patriotic program and fireworks begin at 8:45 p.m.
- free
HURLEY
- Saturday, June 17
- begins at 6:30 p.m.
- at Hurley City Hall
- free
JASPER
Sparks in the Park Community Picnic
- Saturday July 8
- begins at 5 p.m.
- fireworks begin at dark
- at Bradley Park
- free
KIMBERLING CITY
Fireburst, fireworks over Table Rock Lake
- Sunday, July 2
- fireworks at 11:30 p.m.
- free
LAKE NORFORK
- Monday, July 3
- fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.
- best seats are on the water, at Panther Bay Swim Beach, or Henderson Park
- synchronized music on 99.7 The Boot
- free
LAKE OF THE OZARKS
The Lodge of Four Seasons July 4th Bash
- Tuesday, July 4
- live music begins at 2 p.m.
- fireworks begin at dusk
- free
Encounter Cove July Bash (Lake of the Ozarks)
- Saturday, July 1
- 1650 Koehler Dr., Roach
- begins at 3 p.m.
- fireworks begin at dark
- $15 per car
Sunrise Beach
- Saturday, July 1 and Tuesday, July 4
- at 123 Bear Bottom Dr., Sunrise Beach
- music by Dirt Road Addiction begins at 7 p.m.
- fireworks by Vizzy from 9:45 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunrise Beach (Captain Ron’s)
- Monday, July 3
- at 82 Aloha Ln., Sunrise Beach
- fireworks begin at dark
LEAD HILL - DIAMOND CITY: Lead Hill Area Picnic Celebration
- June 30 at 9 a.m. to July 1 at 11 p.m.
- at Lead Hill Park
- rodeo Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night
- parade July 1 at 11 a.m.
- fireworks July 3 at dark at Diamond City Country Club
LEBANON
VFW & Auxiliary Freedom Fest
- at 1617 Lynn St., Lebanon
- begins at 3 p.m.
MANSFIELD
Freedom Celebration
- Saturday, June 24
- begins at 8 a.m.
- at Ann Short Turned Community Center
- fireworks at dark
- free
MARIONVILLE
- Saturday, July 1
- at Marionville City Park
- fireworks begin at dark
- food trucks will be available
- free
MARSHFIELD
Independence Day Parade
- Tuesday, July 4
- begins at 10 a.m.
- at the Marshfield Square
MONETT
Freedom and Fireworks
- Tuesday, July 4
- at Monett South Park
- fireworks will begin at dark
- free
MT. VERNON
Red, White, & Boom
- Friday, June 30
- fireworks begin at dark
- best seats in Spirit of 76 Park
- free
MOUNTAIN GROVE
Tri-County Fair Truck Pull and Fireworks
- Saturday, June 25
MOUNTAIN HOME
- Saturday, June 24
- fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
- at Arkansas State University-Mountain Home campus
- free
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo.
- Tuesday, July 4
- parade begins at 10 a.m. at Mountain View Square
- fireworks at the baseball fields at dark
- free
NIXA
Sky High Fireworks Celebration
- Saturday, June 24
- from 6 - 10 p.m.
- fireworks begin at dark
- at Nixa High School Eagles Stadium
- free, suggested $5 donation for parking to Nixa Band Boosters
OSCEOLA
Fireworks Over the Cove
- Saturday, June 24
- fireworks begin after dark
- at the old boat ramp on Lakeshore Dr., Osceola
- free
POMME DE TERRE LAKE
Fireworks Over the Water
- Saturday, July 1
- at Overlook Picnic Area, Over Look Rd., Hermitage
- begins at 5 p.m.
- fireworks begin at dusk
- free
PURDY
Purdy Community Picnic and Fireworks Show
- Monday, July 3
- at the Gathering Place 100 Old Business 37 and Highway C
- food and entertainment begin at 6 p.m.
- fireworks at dark
- free
REPUBLIC
Have-A-Blast Patriotic Celebration
- Friday, June 30
- begins at 6 p.m.
- at J.R. Martin Park
- fireworks begin at 10 p.m.
- free
RICHLAND
- Sunday, July 2
- from 4 p.m. to midnight
- at the HFW 26050 Swindell Dr., Richland
- free
ROCKAWAY BEACH
Rockaway Beach Rockin’ 4th of July
- Tuesday, July 4
- fireworks begin at dark
- 2762 State Hwy 176, Rockaway Beach
- free
ROCKBRIDGE
Rockbridge Rainbow Trout and Game Ranch
- Tuesday, July 4
- food vendors and games
- Free
ROGERSVILLE
- Saturday, June 24
- begins at 3 p.m.
- at Rogersville City Park
- fireworks at dark
- free
SALEM, Ark.
- Tuesday, July 4
- at Salem City Park
- fireworks begin at dark
- free
SALEM
4th of July parade
- Tuesday, July 4
- from 6 - 7 p.m.
- free
SELIGMAN
- Tuesday, July 4
- begins at 6 p.m.
- Seligman City Hall
- fireworks at dark
- free
SHELL KNOB
Shell Knob Independence Fest
- Saturday, July 1
- 21098 Needles Eye Rd. Shell Knob
- gates open at 4 p.m.
- music begins at 5:30 p.m.
- Tickets are $11 in advance, $15 at the gate
SPARTA
- Saturday, June 24
- at Roller Park, Sparta
- gates open at 6:30
- fireworks begin at dusk
- free
SPRINGFIELD
Springfield’s Old-Fashioned 4th of July Parade and Celebration
- Tuesday, July 4
- from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- at Washington Park
- free
Springfield Cardinals Post-Game Fireworks
- Tuesday, July 4 through Saturday, July 8
- Freedom Week Fireworks
- at Hammons Field
- Patriotic Fireworks Show begins after game
STOCKTON
- Saturday, July 1
- fireworks begin at 8 p.m.
STRAFFORD
4th of July parade
- line-up starts at 9:15 a.m.
- parade begins at 10 a.m.
- free
THAYER
- Tuesday, July 4
- at Thayer High School football field
- begins at 5 p.m.
- skydiving demonstration begins at 6:30 p.m.
- fireworks begin at dusk
- free
THEODOSIA
- Saturday, July 1
- fireworks begin at dark
- at Theodosia Marina Resort 509 L.B. Cook Memorial Dr., Theodosia
- free
THOMASVILLE
- Saturday, July 1
- at Eleven Point Valley Community Center
- gates open at 4 p.m.
- rodeo begins at 7 p.m.
- fireworks begin at dusk
- $5 per person
WILLARD
Freedom Fest
- Saturday, June 24
- Jackson Street Park, 222 W. Jackson St., Willard
- from noon to 11 p.m.
- all day passes to Willard Aquatic Center
- fireworks begin at dark
- free
WILLOW SPRINGS
Willow Springs 4th of July Parade
- line up begins at 9 a.m.
- parade begins at 10 a.m.
- free to enter, contact Willow Springs Chamber of Commerce for entry form
- patriotic program after parade at STAR Theater downtown
WS Police Department pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. at Palenske Field
5k I Ran From the Cops
- registration at 6 a.m., begins at 7 a.m.
SWAT Challenge physical competition
- registration at 6 a.m., begins at 7 a.m.
YELLVILLE
- Tuesday, July 4
- begins at 5 p.m.
- at Yellville City Park
- fireworks begin at dark
- free
FIREWORKS LAWS
If you’re looking to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks celebrations of your own, you may want to review the rules.
Within Springfield city limits, fireworks are not allowed. You cannot buy, sell or set them off. But there are a few smaller ones that you can light within Springfield city limits, such as sparklers, smoke bombs, and night crawlers.
Violations could result in a citation and confiscation of your fireworks. In some cases, the city could fine up to $500 for fireworks that are shot off illegally.
In unincorporated Greene County, fireworks are legal to set off. However, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office says penalties are possible in cases deemed as a peace disturbance.
Other fireworks laws around the Ozarks include the following:
- In Bolivar, noon to 11 p.m. from July 1 through July 8
- In Branson, you can shoot your fireworks on July 3 - July 4 from 7 a.m. until midnight.
- In Nixa, you can light up fireworks on July 3 - 4 from 2 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- In Ozark, you are allowed to shoot off fireworks from 9 a.m. to midnight on July 4.
- In Republic, fireworks are only allowed to be fired on Independence Day from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
If you live in a city that we did not mention, you can find that information from your city hall, fire department, or city Facebook page.
FIREWORKS SAFETY TIPS
The Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District stressed the importance of safety to prevent burns or severe injuries this season.
Crews offered the following safety tips:
-Thoroughly read instructions
Although you may have lit fireworks every year, you must read the instructions on the packaging to ensure your safety and the safety of those around you.
-Always have water nearby
Have water within reach just in case. Keep a bucket of water and garden hose nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in the unfortunate event of a fire.
-Keep children away from fireworks
Keep the little ones away from the fireworks. So they don’t feel left out, use glow sticks or lights as a fun alternative to joining in on the festivities. For the older kids, make sure if they are using them, they are closely monitored.
-Dispose of fireworks properly
Disposing of fireworks safely is vital. You should soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding them.
-Avoid common injuries
Common injuries are from sparklers. They could reach up to very high temps. Crews recommend not touching the part of the sparkler that has burned for up to twenty minutes, and dispose of in a nearby water bucket.
Message from the State Fire Marshal:
“As vaccination rates climb, COVID-19 cases drop, and more Americans plan July 4th celebrations, the Division of Fire Safety is reminding Missourians to put fireworks safety first this Independence Day. Public fireworks displays not only offer the best sights, but they are also the safest, and Missourians will have more options than last year when many displays were canceled because of the pandemic.
Across the nation, July 4th is not only the busiest day of the year for fireworks, it’s the busiest day of the year for fires. About 40 percent of Independence Day structure fires are the result of fireworks, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Across the U.S. in 2018, fireworks started an estimated 19,500 fires, including 1,900 structure fires, 500 vehicle fires and 17,100 outside and other types of fires. These fires caused five deaths and $105 million in direct property damage, according to NFPA. About 250 people go to emergency rooms each day with fireworks-related injuries in the 30 days around July 4th.”
Missourians who choose to use consumer fireworks should follow these safety tips:
- Confirm fireworks are legal where you live; purchase fireworks only from licensed retailers.
- Only use fireworks in a large open space that has been cleared of flammable materials.
- Always keep young children away from fireworks; if teens are permitted to handle fireworks, they should be closely supervised by an adult; always wear eye protection.
- Make sure to have a garden hose or a bucket of water nearby in case of a fire.
- Only light fireworks one at a time; never try to re-light fireworks that have malfunctioned
- Dispose of fireworks by soaking them in water and leaving them in a trash can.
- Never shoot fireworks off from a glass jar or container.
- Never use fireworks while consuming alcohol.
- Never store fireworks from season to season.
Missouri Department of Public Safety - Fire Safety
Message from a viewer
Many of our military men and women come home with PTSD. Hearing fireworks can be a terrible experience for some veterans. It is especially upsetting that, even though it is illegal to shoot them in city limits, people do it for weeks before and after Independence Day. Of course, this makes these veterans even more on edge for a long period of time, because they come unexpectedly.
I would like to see people follow the law and shoot within city limits at the designated time, and get to know their neighbors and make sure they aren’t causing them undue stress. After all, without them, we wouldn’t be celebrating.
