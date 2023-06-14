CELEBRATE AMERICA: See schedule of fireworks celebrations across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - (KY3) - Summer is in full swing, and the Fourth of July is right around the corner.

FIREWORKS CELEBRATIONS

Some of the celebrations will be held ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, while many will be held on the weekend of Independence Day from July 1-4.

ASH GROVE

Sunday, June 25

at Ash Grove City Park

begins at 3 p.m. with parade and opening ceremony

fireworks begin at dark

free

AURORA

Light the Night Fireworks Festival

Saturday, June 18

from 5 - 10 p.m.

food trucks begin at 5p.m.

fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

at Baldwin Park

free

AVA

Heart of the Ozarks Annual Fourth of July

Friday, June 23

Begins at 6 p.m.

free

BRANSON

Branson Landing’s Liberty Light Up Concert & Fireworks

Monday, July 3

entertainment begins at 6:30 p.m.

free

Chateau on the Lake 4th of July Celebration

Sunday, July 2

415 N State Hwy 265, Branson, Mo. 65616

fireworks at dusk

free

Treasure Lake Firework Display (Branson)

Saturday, July 1

fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

1 Treasure Lake Rd. Branson

best seats in the mini golf parking lot

free

BOLIVAR

Celebration of Freedom

Tuesday, July 4

at SBU campus

begins at 5:30

fireworks begin at 9:20

BUFFALO

Independence Day Country Fair

Saturday, July 1

at Southern Dallas County Fire 322 Red Top Rd., Buffalo

gates open at 11:30 a.m.

talent contests for kids at 2 p.m. and adults at 3 p.m.

fireworks begin at dusk

free

BULL SHOALS

Independence Day Fireworks Show

Tuesday, July 4

VFW parade earlier in the day

fireworks begin after dark

best seats near the Bull Shoals Dam

free

BUTTERFIELD

Tuesday, June 30

begins at 6 p.m.

fireworks begin at dark

free

CHADWICK

Tuesday, July 4

fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

at Chadwick Community Building

free

CLEVER

Clever Freedom Celebration

Saturday, June 24

begins at 6 p.m.

at Clever High School

fireworks begin at dark

free

WALDOPALOOZA at The Clever Barn

Saturday, July 8

3647 Jasmine Rd., Clever

begins at 4 p.m.

fireworks begin at dark

$5 entrance fee

EAGLE ROCK

Saturday, July 1

fireworks at 9 p.m.

Hwy 86 bridge in Eagle Rock

free

EUREKA SPRINGS

JAMBOREEKA - fireworks, live music, food trucks & more

Sunday July 2

from 5 - 9:30 p.m.

at Lake Leatherwood City Park Ballfields

fireworks begin at 9:15

free

FLIPPIN

Monday, July 3

begins at noon

at Hickey Park

fireworks begin at dusk

free

FT. LEONARD WOOD

Red, White, & Blue Golf Tournament

Saturday, July 1

begins at 8 a.m.

2-person teams will play 18 holes - Scramble, Best Ball, and Alternate Shot

Ages 18 & up

$40 per person

register by June 28

4th of July 5K Fun Run

Tuesday, July 4

begins at 9 a.m.

at Davidson Fitness Center

free

4th of July Car Show

Tuesday, July 4

begins at 4 p.m.

at Gammon Field

trophies for best in the show, best car, best truck, and best motorcycle

Independence Day Celebration

Tuesday, July 4

begins at 4 p.m.

at Gammon Field

fireworks begin at dark

free

GALENA

Saturday, July 1

Galena fireworks at the Y bridge

free

GREENFIELD

Celebrate America

Saturday, June 24

at Greenfield City Park

begins at 6 p.m.

fireworks begin at dusk

free

HARRISON

Fire in the Sky

Tuesday, July 4

begins at 5 p.m.

at Anstaff Soccer Complex 202 Old Stonewall Rd., Harrison

fireworks begin at dark

free

HARTVILLE

Celebration of Unity

Sunday, July 2

at Hartville City Park

begins at 5 p.m.

fireworks begin at dark

free

HOLIDAY ISLAND

Sunday, July 2

begins at 6 p.m.

at Holiday Island Marina and The Barn

fireworks begin at sunset

free

HOLLISTER

Hollister Fireworks Celebration

Tuesday, July 4

downtown Hollister

fireworks start at dark

free

Honor America at College of the Ozarks

Sunday, June 25

100 Opportunity Avenue, Point Lookout

begins at 6 p.m.

patriotic program and fireworks begin at 8:45 p.m.

free

HURLEY

Saturday, June 17

begins at 6:30 p.m.

at Hurley City Hall

free

JASPER

Sparks in the Park Community Picnic

Saturday July 8

begins at 5 p.m.

fireworks begin at dark

at Bradley Park

free

KIMBERLING CITY

Fireburst, fireworks over Table Rock Lake

Sunday, July 2

fireworks at 11:30 p.m.

free

LAKE NORFORK

Monday, July 3

fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

best seats are on the water, at Panther Bay Swim Beach, or Henderson Park

synchronized music on 99.7 The Boot

free

LAKE OF THE OZARKS

The Lodge of Four Seasons July 4th Bash

Tuesday, July 4

live music begins at 2 p.m.

fireworks begin at dusk

free

Encounter Cove July Bash (Lake of the Ozarks)

Saturday, July 1

1650 Koehler Dr., Roach

begins at 3 p.m.

fireworks begin at dark

$15 per car

Sunrise Beach

Saturday, July 1 and Tuesday, July 4

at 123 Bear Bottom Dr., Sunrise Beach

music by Dirt Road Addiction begins at 7 p.m.

fireworks by Vizzy from 9:45 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunrise Beach (Captain Ron’s)

Monday, July 3

at 82 Aloha Ln., Sunrise Beach

fireworks begin at dark

LEAD HILL - DIAMOND CITY: Lead Hill Area Picnic Celebration

June 30 at 9 a.m. to July 1 at 11 p.m.

at Lead Hill Park

rodeo Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night

parade July 1 at 11 a.m.

fireworks July 3 at dark at Diamond City Country Club

LEBANON

VFW & Auxiliary Freedom Fest

at 1617 Lynn St., Lebanon

begins at 3 p.m.

MANSFIELD

Freedom Celebration

Saturday, June 24

begins at 8 a.m.

at Ann Short Turned Community Center

fireworks at dark

free

MARIONVILLE

Saturday, July 1

at Marionville City Park

fireworks begin at dark

food trucks will be available

free

MARSHFIELD

Independence Day Parade

Tuesday, July 4

begins at 10 a.m.

at the Marshfield Square

MONETT

Freedom and Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4

at Monett South Park

fireworks will begin at dark

free

MT. VERNON

Red, White, & Boom

Friday, June 30

fireworks begin at dark

best seats in Spirit of 76 Park

free

MOUNTAIN GROVE

Tri-County Fair Truck Pull and Fireworks

Saturday, June 25

MOUNTAIN HOME

Saturday, June 24

fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

at Arkansas State University-Mountain Home campus

free

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo.

Tuesday, July 4

parade begins at 10 a.m. at Mountain View Square

fireworks at the baseball fields at dark

free

NIXA

Sky High Fireworks Celebration

Saturday, June 24

from 6 - 10 p.m.

fireworks begin at dark

at Nixa High School Eagles Stadium

free, suggested $5 donation for parking to Nixa Band Boosters

OSCEOLA

Fireworks Over the Cove

Saturday, June 24

fireworks begin after dark

at the old boat ramp on Lakeshore Dr., Osceola

free

POMME DE TERRE LAKE

Fireworks Over the Water

Saturday, July 1

at Overlook Picnic Area, Over Look Rd., Hermitage

begins at 5 p.m.

fireworks begin at dusk

free

PURDY

Purdy Community Picnic and Fireworks Show

Monday, July 3

at the Gathering Place 100 Old Business 37 and Highway C

food and entertainment begin at 6 p.m.

fireworks at dark

free

REPUBLIC

Have-A-Blast Patriotic Celebration

Friday, June 30

begins at 6 p.m.

at J.R. Martin Park

fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

free

RICHLAND

Sunday, July 2

from 4 p.m. to midnight

at the HFW 26050 Swindell Dr., Richland

free

ROCKAWAY BEACH

Rockaway Beach Rockin’ 4th of July

Tuesday, July 4

fireworks begin at dark

2762 State Hwy 176, Rockaway Beach

free

ROCKBRIDGE

Rockbridge Rainbow Trout and Game Ranch

Tuesday, July 4

food vendors and games

Free

ROGERSVILLE

Saturday, June 24

begins at 3 p.m.

at Rogersville City Park

fireworks at dark

free

SALEM, Ark.

Tuesday, July 4

at Salem City Park

fireworks begin at dark

free

SALEM

4th of July parade

Tuesday, July 4

from 6 - 7 p.m.

free

SELIGMAN

Tuesday, July 4

begins at 6 p.m.

Seligman City Hall

fireworks at dark

free

SHELL KNOB

Shell Knob Independence Fest

Saturday, July 1

21098 Needles Eye Rd. Shell Knob

gates open at 4 p.m.

music begins at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $11 in advance, $15 at the gate

SPARTA

Saturday, June 24

at Roller Park, Sparta

gates open at 6:30

fireworks begin at dusk

free

SPRINGFIELD

Springfield’s Old-Fashioned 4th of July Parade and Celebration

Tuesday, July 4

from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

at Washington Park

free

Springfield Cardinals Post-Game Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4 through Saturday, July 8

Freedom Week Fireworks

at Hammons Field

Patriotic Fireworks Show begins after game

STOCKTON

Saturday, July 1

fireworks begin at 8 p.m.

STRAFFORD

4th of July parade

line-up starts at 9:15 a.m.

parade begins at 10 a.m.

free

THAYER

Tuesday, July 4

at Thayer High School football field

begins at 5 p.m.

skydiving demonstration begins at 6:30 p.m.

fireworks begin at dusk

free

THEODOSIA

Saturday, July 1

fireworks begin at dark

at Theodosia Marina Resort 509 L.B. Cook Memorial Dr., Theodosia

free

THOMASVILLE

Saturday, July 1

at Eleven Point Valley Community Center

gates open at 4 p.m.

rodeo begins at 7 p.m.

fireworks begin at dusk

$5 per person

WILLARD

Freedom Fest

Saturday, June 24

Jackson Street Park, 222 W. Jackson St., Willard

from noon to 11 p.m.

all day passes to Willard Aquatic Center

fireworks begin at dark

free

WILLOW SPRINGS

Willow Springs 4th of July Parade

line up begins at 9 a.m.

parade begins at 10 a.m.

free to enter, contact Willow Springs Chamber of Commerce for entry form

patriotic program after parade at STAR Theater downtown

WS Police Department pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. at Palenske Field

5k I Ran From the Cops

registration at 6 a.m., begins at 7 a.m.

SWAT Challenge physical competition

registration at 6 a.m., begins at 7 a.m.

YELLVILLE

Tuesday, July 4

begins at 5 p.m.

at Yellville City Park

fireworks begin at dark

free

FIREWORKS LAWS

If you’re looking to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks celebrations of your own, you may want to review the rules.

Within Springfield city limits, fireworks are not allowed. You cannot buy, sell or set them off. But there are a few smaller ones that you can light within Springfield city limits, such as sparklers, smoke bombs, and night crawlers.

Violations could result in a citation and confiscation of your fireworks. In some cases, the city could fine up to $500 for fireworks that are shot off illegally.

In unincorporated Greene County, fireworks are legal to set off. However, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office says penalties are possible in cases deemed as a peace disturbance.

Other fireworks laws around the Ozarks include the following:

In Bolivar, noon to 11 p.m. from July 1 through July 8

In Branson, you can shoot your fireworks on July 3 - July 4 from 7 a.m. until midnight.

In Nixa, you can light up fireworks on July 3 - 4 from 2 p.m. - 11 p.m.

In Ozark, you are allowed to shoot off fireworks from 9 a.m. to midnight on July 4.

In Republic, fireworks are only allowed to be fired on Independence Day from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

If you live in a city that we did not mention, you can find that information from your city hall, fire department, or city Facebook page.

FIREWORKS SAFETY TIPS

The Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District stressed the importance of safety to prevent burns or severe injuries this season.

Crews offered the following safety tips:

-Thoroughly read instructions

Although you may have lit fireworks every year, you must read the instructions on the packaging to ensure your safety and the safety of those around you.

-Always have water nearby

Have water within reach just in case. Keep a bucket of water and garden hose nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in the unfortunate event of a fire.

-Keep children away from fireworks

Keep the little ones away from the fireworks. So they don’t feel left out, use glow sticks or lights as a fun alternative to joining in on the festivities. For the older kids, make sure if they are using them, they are closely monitored.

-Dispose of fireworks properly

Disposing of fireworks safely is vital. You should soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding them.

-Avoid common injuries

Common injuries are from sparklers. They could reach up to very high temps. Crews recommend not touching the part of the sparkler that has burned for up to twenty minutes, and dispose of in a nearby water bucket.

Message from the State Fire Marshal:

“As vaccination rates climb, COVID-19 cases drop, and more Americans plan July 4th celebrations, the Division of Fire Safety is reminding Missourians to put fireworks safety first this Independence Day. Public fireworks displays not only offer the best sights, but they are also the safest, and Missourians will have more options than last year when many displays were canceled because of the pandemic.

Across the nation, July 4th is not only the busiest day of the year for fireworks, it’s the busiest day of the year for fires. About 40 percent of Independence Day structure fires are the result of fireworks, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Across the U.S. in 2018, fireworks started an estimated 19,500 fires, including 1,900 structure fires, 500 vehicle fires and 17,100 outside and other types of fires. These fires caused five deaths and $105 million in direct property damage, according to NFPA. About 250 people go to emergency rooms each day with fireworks-related injuries in the 30 days around July 4th.”

Missourians who choose to use consumer fireworks should follow these safety tips:

Confirm fireworks are legal where you live; purchase fireworks only from licensed retailers.

Only use fireworks in a large open space that has been cleared of flammable materials.

Always keep young children away from fireworks; if teens are permitted to handle fireworks, they should be closely supervised by an adult; always wear eye protection.

Make sure to have a garden hose or a bucket of water nearby in case of a fire.

Only light fireworks one at a time; never try to re-light fireworks that have malfunctioned

Dispose of fireworks by soaking them in water and leaving them in a trash can.

Never shoot fireworks off from a glass jar or container.

Never use fireworks while consuming alcohol.

Never store fireworks from season to season.

Missouri Department of Public Safety - Fire Safety

Message from a viewer

Many of our military men and women come home with PTSD. Hearing fireworks can be a terrible experience for some veterans. It is especially upsetting that, even though it is illegal to shoot them in city limits, people do it for weeks before and after Independence Day. Of course, this makes these veterans even more on edge for a long period of time, because they come unexpectedly.

I would like to see people follow the law and shoot within city limits at the designated time, and get to know their neighbors and make sure they aren’t causing them undue stress. After all, without them, we wouldn’t be celebrating.

