CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County fugitive wanted on felony stealing charge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Zimri Marius James Adams, 19 Charge: Felony stealing (Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Zimri Marius James Adams. The 19-year-old is wanted in Greene County on a felony warrant for a stealing charge.

Springfield police describe Adams as approximately 5′10″ tall, 185 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. Investigators believe he’s in the Greene County area, but Adams also has connections in St. Louis and Texas.

If you’ve seen this fugitive, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.