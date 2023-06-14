Dozens of drivers were caught going over 100 mph on Georgia interstate, police say

Law enforcement is out in full force on I-75 due to drivers consistently driving over 100 mph.
By Alicia Lewis and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYCAMORE, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - If you’re traveling on I-75, law enforcement said to slow down or face a steep fine. In a 14-hour timeframe, 28 tickets were issued to drivers for driving over 100 mph.

According to Sycamore Police Chief William Ryder and Ashburn Police Chief Richard Purvis, so far this year, there has been a 60% increase in drivers with speeds of 100 mph and over and a 55% increase in drivers with speeds of 91 mph and higher.

Earlier this month, a 19-year-old traveling to Florida was clocked at 131 mph. He was later taken to jail for 45 days.

“On the interstate right now, it’s 70 miles per hour, and we rarely see anybody driving 70. The biggest excuse that we see is ‘We’re just trying to keep up with traffic.’ And it’s like, no, you’re leading traffic really and truly,” Purvis said.

During these “super speeder stops,” officers have also been cracking down on drug activity and other criminal items. They’ve confiscated a large number of stolen firearms, marijuana, meth, heroin and fentanyl.

“Once it’s seized and turned over, we used it for drug seized funds, we buy equipment trainings. I send a lot of my guys to classes with the money that we seize,” Ryder said.

Sycamore City Attorney Dustin Land said there are consequences for excessive speeding.

“Speeding is a general misdemeanor, and it carries up to one year in jail and, or $1,000 fine. The statistics, there’s just been a huge overwhelming increase in the number of speeds in the last couple of years. It’s very eye-opening,” Land said.

According to the National Highway and Safety Administration, every time you increase your speed over 10 mph over the posted limit, you double the chance of dying in a vehicular accident.

“We would much rather write you a citation than you wind up on the highway somewhere because of your speed,” Purvis said.

Officers told WALB the most recent speeds are concerning, and they just want the community to slow down because ultimately it could save a life.

Copyright 2023 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
1 killed, 1 seriously hurt in a crash near Saddlebrooke, Mo.
On April 25, 2022, Eric Kaltenbach pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to transport...
Judge sentences Ozarks man for his role in multi-million dollar catalytic converter theft ring
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving
Courtesy: Aurora Police Department
Aurora police arrest man suspected of using counterfeit money at two businesses
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Big warm up tomorrow

Latest News

Andrew Hammons/Greene County Jail
Judge sentences driver for deadly Springfield crash in October 2020
Kiki Oshiro-Kaneshiro, 12, is set to compete in a pro surfing event as the youngest competitor...
12-year-old girl making splash as youngest competitor in surfing contest
Paramedics transfer an injured survivor of a shipwreck to an ambulance at the port in Kalamata...
At least 79 dead after migrant vessel sinks off Greece; hundreds may be missing
A raccoon in Rhode Island was rescued from the top of a light pole.
WATCH: Officials rescue raccoon stuck at top of highway light pole
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi...
Fox News says it ‘addressed’ onscreen message that called Biden a ‘wannabe dictator’