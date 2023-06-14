Driver faces charges in deadly crash in Taney County, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SADDLEBROOKE, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County prosecutor filed charges against a driver involved in a deadly crash near Saddlebrooke.

Richard Rogers faces charges of DWI involving the death of another passenger, possession of a controlled substance, and DWI resulting in physical injury. The crash killed Sandra Puckett, 55, of Walnut Shade, Mo.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Puckett was stopped at a stop sign on Missouri 176 when Rogers, traveling north on U.S. 65, crossed onto Missouri 176 and hit Puckett’s SUV. Both vehicles traveled down an embankment. Troopers say a man inside Puckett’s vehicle suffered serious injuries.

Troopers say they also found a controlled substance in Rogers’ vehicle.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
1 killed, 1 seriously hurt in a crash near Saddlebrooke, Mo.
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving
Courtesy: Aurora Police Department
Aurora police arrest man suspected of using counterfeit money at two businesses
On April 25, 2022, Eric Kaltenbach pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to transport...
Judge sentences Ozarks man for his role in multi-million dollar catalytic converter theft ring
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some rain today, but not everywhere

Latest News

Driver faces charges in deadly crash in Taney County, Mo.
FILE - A gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove on Jan. 11, 2006. The Republican-controlled...
Stove wars: Republican-controlled House takes up bills to protect gas stoves
File Graphic
Man gets 20 years after admitting to sending death threats to northwest Arkansas judge, probation officer
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some rain today, but not everywhere