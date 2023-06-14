Driver faces charges in deadly crash in Taney County, Mo.

SADDLEBROOKE, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County prosecutor filed charges against a driver involved in a deadly crash near Saddlebrooke.

Richard Rogers faces charges of DWI involving the death of another passenger, possession of a controlled substance, and DWI resulting in physical injury. The crash killed Sandra Puckett, 55, of Walnut Shade, Mo.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Puckett was stopped at a stop sign on Missouri 176 when Rogers, traveling north on U.S. 65, crossed onto Missouri 176 and hit Puckett’s SUV. Both vehicles traveled down an embankment. Troopers say a man inside Puckett’s vehicle suffered serious injuries.

Troopers say they also found a controlled substance in Rogers’ vehicle.

