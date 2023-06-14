Firefly population in Missouri is declining

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s firefly season in St. Louis, and you’ll see them lighting up your backyards.

If you are catching them in a jar, remember to release them after.

Firefly populations are on the decline across the United States. Ten species are considered endangered.

In Missouri, entomologists are noticing a decline in our population as well, due to habitat loss, light pollution and pesticides.

The loss of fireflies is a sign that other insect populations, such as butterflies and bees are declining as well.

The Butterfly House is hosting a Firefly Festival this Friday, June 16, to raise awareness of what’s threatening fireflies and other ways you can save them.

This is a ticketed event

