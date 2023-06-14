FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some rain today, but not everywhere

Hotter temps Thursday
By Brandon Beck
Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning and happy Wednesday!

First off, our graphics system failed this morning, so we don’t have the graphics available that we would normally include in this discussion. Hopefully the problem will be fixed later today!

A few thunderstorms, in some cases severe, have been rumbling across the far southern part of the Ozarks early this morning. Earlier strong storms have weakened, and this trend will continue. Moisture and instability drop off significantly in southern Missouri, so the thunderstorm threat will be lower there. A weak upper low in eastern Kansas will move across the area around midday, keeping clouds around for a while. A few isolated showers or storms are not out of the question again this afternoon, but more likely by early evening, once again in the southern Ozarks. With a little sunshine in between all of this, high temperatures should be in the lower to perhaps middle 80s. A few thunderstorms will linger into early tonight across the South before moving out of the area. Thursday should end up being mostly sunny and rather toasty, with high temperatures in the upper 80s. A few scattered storms are expected Friday as higher instability builds across the region and an upper low approaches from the west. Saturday should be hot and muggy, but likely dry for much of the day. An upper wave should approach by late evening into the night, with widespread thunderstorms expected Saturday night into early Sunday. A few storms could pop again Sunday afternoon, and I suspect a few stronger severe storms will be possible during this time frame. By early next week, a skinny Ridge of high pressure should develop just to the West of the Ozarks, and models have backed off on the big jump in temperatures. Still, we should be in the upper 80s to around 90 through the first half of the week.

