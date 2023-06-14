Greene County leaders host annual Flag Day celebration

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many gathered at the Greene County Courthouse on Wednesday to honor Flag Day.

The Greene County Commission, officeholders, and department heads led the annual county Flag Day celebration. The celebration honors the flag that was established on June 14, 1777.

“Our goal is educating young people and reminding adults of all that they gave, all that they were, all that they accomplished, to bring our country together,” said J. Howard Fisk of the Sons of the American Revolution.

The original flag had the same 13 red and white, alternating stripes. The stars looked very different back then with only 13 stars in the shape of a circle until 1795. The stars started appearing in rows instead.

