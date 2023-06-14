Health professionals offer heat safety advice for Missouri’s Summer Safety Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri is observing Summer Safety Day on Wednesday, June 14, according to a release from the Missouri Department of Public Safety.

Missourians are encouraged to be mindful and prepare for extreme heat and humidity as they spend long periods outdoors. A Mercy Hospital Trauma Clinician, Dawn Day, shared heat tips entering the later summer months.

“You definitely want to try and avoid the hottest times of the day, which are between 10 a.m.-4 p.m.,” Day said.

Day also said sunscreen is vital during the summer months and to apply it every couple of hours. Applying sunscreen is even more critical if people spend much time in the water. She said one of the biggest tips she can give to avoid heat strokes and heat exhaustion is as simple as drinking water.

“Stay well hydrated, and when we say that, it means water, not a sports drink, no soda, or anything with caffeine,” Day said. “Those drinks will actually dehydrate you more.”

She said, especially during the summer months, you have to be aware if they see people stop sweating.

“That is actually a bad sign once you get into heat stroke because your body is not able to self-regulate the temperature,” Day said.

As for some facts and myths regarding heat and the sun, Day confirmed some of what is true and what is not, like wearing light clothes out in the sun is better than wearing dark clothes.

“You want to wear light, loose-fitting clothes in the sun because it allows your body to breathe more,” she said. “Putting on a dark, tight t-shirt won’t let your body breathe and won’t let you get airflow through.”

Another truth is that ice slushes are good to drink since they lower people’s core body temperature. Although they help lower body temperature, Day said anything with that much sugar will dehydrate you.

“Water is the only thing that will hit a hydration component when you’re out in the sun.”

Turning the AC on at full blast while getting into a hot car is not the fastest or best way to cool a car down either. A service manager at U.S. Automotive, Art Simmoneau, said it doesn’t matter how hard the AC is going. Turning the AC on a lower setting when entering a vehicle will cool it down faster and more efficiently.

Day made the big point of not keeping children in hot cars since vehicles can increase their temperature by 20 degrees in only ten minutes.

The purpose of Summer Safety Day is to keep Missourians and their families safe during extreme heat. Day said it could be as easy as wearing a hat, getting under a cool mist, and grabbing shade if you think you’re overheating.

If you need to locate a cooling center, visit the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services site.

