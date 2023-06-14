‘I took one for the team’: Video shows sportscasting legend bonked by foul ball

Broadcaster John Sterling was hit by a foul ball Saturday. (CNN/"Seinfeld”/Sony Television/"Golden Girls"/Touchstone Television/WFAN Sports Radio/Getty Images/Timex/Mr. Beast/@suzynwaldman)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023
(Gray News) – Even the broadcasting booth isn’t safe from foul balls.

Yankees broadcasting legend John Sterling was bonked on the head while doing live play-by-play for a game Saturday.

He still managed his signature line – “Theeeeeee Yankees win!” – just moments after Red Sox third baseman Justin Turner smacked a foul ball that hit Sterling on the noggin.

“So, I took one for the team,” Sterling said. “I am OK, just a glancing blow.”

Fans praised the 84-year-old, with one tweeting: “Bro is more durable than our players.”

Another fan tweeted: “I’m very impressed how he used no swear words.”

Sterling’s broadcasting partner later took the ball down to the Red Sox clubhouse. It came back adorned with a Band-Aid that matched the one Sterling wore, and an inscription from the batter saying: “To John, no matter where you sit at a ballgame, you’re never safe.”

