Itching to get outside? How to prevent poison ivy from spoiling your summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We live in a great place to enjoy nature, but poison ivy and poison oak are found in the Ozarks. Both can cause rashes and blisters if touched.

Poison ivy is a native plant that grows high and low. Trees, flower beds, and shrubs can host this plant, and sometimes they have little white flowers.

The best mode of defense is to know before you go. ‘Leaflets of three, let it be’ is the unofficial motto for poisonous plants.

Experts recommend wearing long boots, sleeves, and pants to guard against its effects, even in the heat. Your dog, however, does not have that luxury.

“Poison ivy only affects humans,” said Robert Balek, a Horticulture Field Specialist with the University of Missouri. Dogs and cats will not get a rash from the plant, but they can transmit the irritating oil if not bathed after exposure.

Avoid scratching the rash, as that can add germs from your hands and fingernails, risking an infection. Instead, find an ointment that breaks down urushiol, which should be stated on the ointment.

If poison ivy grows on your property, burning it will only cause an itching sensation in your lungs.

“You can use a product like glyphosate that is a total kill herbicide. You can spray the poison ivy, but when it’s growing on a tree, there’s always the possibility the herbicide will absorb into the tree. The way we control poison ivy when it’s growing on trees is to cut it at the base, and take a brush, and brush the herbicide on the freshly cut stump,” Balek suggested.

Since the plant is native and feeds wildlife, your other option is to leave the plant alone and keep children and pets far away from the area. It can take days for symptoms to start.

When in doubt, scrub yourself and your pet with warm soapy water with gloves. This will prevent further contamination. Oatmeal baths have also been known to soothe the skin following a rash.

