Judge sentences driver for deadly Springfield crash in October 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man who pleaded guilty to killing a woman in a crash while attempting to escape police in Springfield.

Andrew Hammons entered a plea of guilty per in April. A judge sentenced him to 15 years in prison.

The crash killed Beth Adams, 64, died in the crash in October 2020.

Investigators say police responded to reports of someone breaking into cars at an apartment complex. An officer attempted to stop the pair by turning on lights and sirens. Investigators say the officer then turned off the lights and in-car camera and decided not to pursue the driver. About a block away from him, the officer said he saw the driver fail to stop at a stop sign, watching the car crash into Adams’ SUV by Fairway and Bennett Street, just west of Glenstone Avenue.

Police also arrested a passenger in Hammons’ vehicle.

