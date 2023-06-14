Judge sentences driver for deadly Springfield crash in October 2020

Andrew Hammons/Greene County Jail
Andrew Hammons/Greene County Jail(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man who pleaded guilty to killing a woman in a crash while attempting to escape police in Springfield.

Andrew Hammons entered a plea of guilty per in April. A judge sentenced him to 15 years in prison.

The crash killed Beth Adams, 64, died in the crash in October 2020.

Investigators say police responded to reports of someone breaking into cars at an apartment complex. An officer attempted to stop the pair by turning on lights and sirens. Investigators say the officer then turned off the lights and in-car camera and decided not to pursue the driver. About a block away from him, the officer said he saw the driver fail to stop at a stop sign, watching the car crash into Adams’ SUV by Fairway and Bennett Street, just west of Glenstone Avenue.

Police also arrested a passenger in Hammons’ vehicle.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
1 killed, 1 seriously hurt in a crash near Saddlebrooke, Mo.
On April 25, 2022, Eric Kaltenbach pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to transport...
Judge sentences Ozarks man for his role in multi-million dollar catalytic converter theft ring
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving
Courtesy: Aurora Police Department
Aurora police arrest man suspected of using counterfeit money at two businesses
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Big warm up tomorrow

Latest News

First Alert Weather: Tracking storms through the weekend
Fireworks
CELEBRATE AMERICA: See schedule of fireworks celebrations across the Ozarks
40th Annual Mid America Street Rod Nationals
Weekend Events: What’s happening across the Ozarks
Fassnight Creek Farms' Dan Bigbee shares his onion secrets.
Garden Spot: In the onion patch