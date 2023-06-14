Lake Ozark officer receives lifesaving award

Officer Fenwick is pictured with Chief Jeff Christensen and Det. Sgt. Mark Kordula
Officer Fenwick is pictured with Chief Jeff Christensen and Det. Sgt. Mark Kordula
By Marina Silva
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Lake Ozark Officer Justin Fenwick received a letter of commendation and a life-saving award at Tuesday night’s Board of Alderman meeting.

The award is because of a call he went to on May 28, where a woman was unconscious and not breathing. Officer Fenwick was able to administer CPR for four minutes and six seconds until EMS could get there. The woman was transported to the hospital.

Chief Jeff Christensen says he is being given this award due to his actions on the call.

“I am extremely proud of Officer Fenwick’s actions on May 28. He is an example of what it means to be a City of Lake Ozark Police Officer. All of the city’s police officers serve the community day in and day out selflessly. I am honored to work side by side with each and every one of them,” said Chief Christensen.

He was given the award by Chief Christensen and Sgt. Mark Kordula during the meeting.

