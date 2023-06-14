MATT RIFE MADNESS: Blue Room Comedy club warns public about ticket scams

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Blue Room Comedy Club is warning the public about ticket scams.

It comes after the club booked one of the hottest-up and-coming stand-up comedians “Matt Rife.”

“We’re very excited and terrified about the energy that’s going to happen here with Matt Rife taking the stage,” said Chris Richele, Owner. “Whenever we have a sold-out show, it’s an electric experience.”

Richele says both shows on July 12, and 13 are sold out, and the venue is not accepting any resale tickets.

“We do not accept tickets that are been resold to other parties, and also, we highly advise not even think about getting third-party tickets,” said Richele. “They’re all scams, and every time we’ve posted something on social media, scammers comment.”

27-year-old Matt Rife is performing four sold-out shows in Springfield in the middle of his 115-date world tour.

Like Taylor Swift, Rife’s tour had many instant sellouts breaking TicketMaster.

The hysteria is something scammers see, so they’re selling fake Ticketmaster tickets.

“After multiple interactions, I realized it was a scam, and I wasn’t getting my money back,” said Caroline Low, who lives in Springfield. “I got a confirmation number and everything and didn’t receive the tickets.”

Low says she lost $450 to a scammer she met on Facebook, but luckily the Blue Room Owner offered her free tickets to any show for the rest of the year.

“Chris was so understanding and the absolute best,” said Low. “I’m so grateful I still get to attend the show and want to help warn others.”

It’s not too late to score Matt Rife tickets. The Blue Room Comedy Club is raffling off tickets on Thursdays and Sundays. Click HERE to learn more.

