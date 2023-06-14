MoDOT celebrates the 30th anniversary of traffic safety program

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT celebrated the 30th anniversary of its Traffic Incident Management program.

The state launched the motorist assist program in 1993. It has since grown into a multi-pronged effort to keep traffic moving smoothly and safely.

Staff at the Traffic Management Center are a big part of that plan. They monitor real-time traffic info and pass important updates along to 911 operators and MoDOT Incident Response personnel.

MoDOT’s incident management coordinator says those early warnings can save lives.

