MoDOT celebrates the 30th anniversary of traffic safety program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT celebrated the 30th anniversary of its Traffic Incident Management program.

The state launched the motorist assist program in 1993. It has since grown into a multi-pronged effort to keep traffic moving smoothly and safely.

Staff at the Traffic Management Center are a big part of that plan. They monitor real-time traffic info and pass important updates along to 911 operators and MoDOT Incident Response personnel.

MoDOT’s incident management coordinator says those early warnings can save lives.

