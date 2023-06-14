Owner reveals name for Springfield’s new Arena League football team

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Arena League football team officially has a name.

Owner Mark Burgess says the team will be called the Ozarks Lunkers. The Lunkers is part of a four-team league that’s set to start next summer.

Burgess says the name Lunkers came from a contest.

“We got a name recognition type thing where a bunch of people sent in names that they recommended,” said Burgess. “You’re never going to find a name that everybody loves, or that’s not offensive or controversial. There is a lady, she was one of the people that picked the name. She’ll get season tickets and get to lead the team out on the field.”

Burgess says fans will also name the mascot. The league starts in June 2024. The team will play at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

