Patient stabs nurse in neck at Massachusetts emergency room, police say

The nurse was adjusting the man's oxygen tube in the emergency room when he grabbed her and stabbed her, prosecutors said. (WCVB via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDNER, Mass. AP) - A 76-year-old patient at a Massachusetts hospital stabbed a nurse in the neck with a pocket knife, police said.

At the Greenville, New Hampshire, man’s arraignment on Tuesday, the judge entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and attempt to commit a crime. He was held on $100,000 cash bail.

The suspect stabbed the nurse in the emergency room at Heywood Hospital in Gardner at about 8 p.m. Monday, police said. The nurse was adjusting the man’s oxygen tube when he grabbed her and stabbed her, prosecutors said.

The nurse was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, for treatment of a roughly 3-inch (7.6-centimeter) long laceration, prosecutors said in court. The nurse’s condition was not available.

The suspect’s attorney said his client is not a flight risk, has significant health issues and has been told he has six months to live.

“Violence against caregivers is not acceptable,” Heywood Healthcare CEO Rozanna Penney said in a statement. “In addition to the adoption of a zero-tolerance policy, expanded screening protocols are being assessed to ensure the safety of our caregivers and patients.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
1 killed, 1 seriously hurt in a crash near Saddlebrooke, Mo.
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving
On April 25, 2022, Eric Kaltenbach pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to transport...
Judge sentences Ozarks man for his role in multi-million dollar catalytic converter theft ring
Courtesy: Aurora Police Department
Aurora police arrest man suspected of using counterfeit money at two businesses
We'll add another five degrees or so to Wednesday's highs.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some rain today, but not everywhere

Latest News

The Italy-bound boat is believed to have sailed from the Tobruk area in eastern Libya.
At least 78 migrants dead and dozens feared missing after fishing vessel sinks off Greece
Courtesy: Osage Nation
Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen votes to take no action on casino resolution
Inflation has been receding.
Inflationary pressures continue to ease; producer prices drop 0.3%
Health professionals offer heat safety advice for Missouri’s Summer Safety Day
GRAPHIC: Emergency rescues of marine mammals are taking place up and down the central coast...
GRAPHIC: Toxic algae imperils marine life off California coast