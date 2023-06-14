Petition aims to place ranked choice voting question on 2024 Missouri ballot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Among dozens of petitions circulating for 2024 statewide ballot initiatives, one would see Missouri’s state and local elections adopt a ranked-choice voting model.

Also referred to as “instant runoff voting,” RCV would eliminate primary elections, forcing all the candidates to run against each other. Then, it would allow voters to select second, third, fourth, and subsequent choices on their ballots, tabulating the winner that received the most overall support.

The system guarantees that the person who wins is the person who has the most people marked on a ballot.

“Instead of a significant percentage of people feeling not represented,” said Winston Apple, a retired teacher and Democratic operative in Independence who filed the petition about RCV. “Almost everyone would have someone in the General Assembly that they feel represents them.”

CAPTION: This video from FairVote.org, a non-partisan organization that supports the adoption of ranked-choice voting, explains the system and how it affects elections and campaigns.

Apple says because the two major parties wouldn’t be guaranteed a candidate in a head-to-head race, it would hold the parties more accountable to voters, particularly whichever party currently holds power.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, the state’s top election official and Republican candidate for governor, is staunchly against ranked-choice voting.

“I think what’s really happening is that you have people that have a political objective. They are unhappy with either who’s being elected or what’s passing,” Ashcroft said. “So they’re saying, ‘let’s change the rules to put a thumb down on the scale so that we can do better.’” Ashcroft later clarified that in saying “they,” he was referring to members of the Democratic party.

The analogy of a “thumb on the scale” doesn’t really apply here because the system would not introduce any partisan advantage to elections. It would just collect and use more information about what voters want.

State agencies predict the system if adopted, would require a one-time cost of at least $245,000 and ongoing costs of at least $332,000 each general election year. However, with the elimination of primary elections, the agencies estimate the state could save $7 million each general election year.

