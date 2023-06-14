SEC reveals 2024 football opponents for Arkansas & Missouri

BIRMINGHAM (KAIT) - The Southeastern Conference made summer headlines ahead of a historic fall next year.

They revealed the 2024 football conference schedule. Oklahoma and Texas join the 16 team gauntlet, there will be 8 SEC games. Divisions are eliminated, the top two teams in the SEC standings will face off in the SEC Championship Game.

Arkansas will host Texas in a conference game for the first time since 1991. The Razorbacks will also have home games against LSU, Ole Miss, and Tennessee in 2024 conference play. They’ll face Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. 2024 marks the final year of the current Southwest Classic contract. The Hogs will hit the road to Auburn, Mississippi State, and Missouri.

Missouri will host Oklahoma in 2024. The last meeting between the Tigers and Sooners was in 2011 when both were in the Big 12. Mizzou will welcome Arkansas, Auburn, and Vanderbilt to Columbia for 2024 SEC play. Mizzou will have road games at Alabama, Mississippi State, South Carolina, & Texas A&M.

You can see 2024 opponents for all SEC football teams below. Game dates will be announced later this year.

The Southeastern Conference revealed their 2024 football schedule. (Source: Southeastern Conference)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.