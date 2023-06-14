Springfield Fire Department providing naloxone kits to community

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Greene County Health Department and the Springfield Fire Department are partnering to provide life-saving kits to the community.

After responding to hundreds of overdose calls, leaders say they hope this will reduce overdose deaths in the community.

The fire department will also provide leave-behind kits at overdose patients’ homes. These kits will offer overdose patients and those who live with them education on protecting themselves and others from infection and overdoses, information on treatment facilities, mental health resources, and information on downloading the online opioid death prevention app Revive. Along with the educational materials, the kits also contain a CPR mouth shield, guidance on administering naloxone, and two doses of the medication.

Officials at the fire and health departments say this program is needed in our community.

“overdose can happen anywhere at any time,” said Public Health Program Representative Julie Velie. “So it’s important to have our emergency responders, like the fire department, equipped with Naloxone.”

“Any time that we can move someone farther down the chain from being actively using and being at risk of an overdose at risk of dying toward recovery in stable life and being able to function in work in society in their roles.,” said Battalion Chief of EMS Christopher Roush. “It’s an improvement for the community at large.”

Now let’s talk about the Revive app from the Springfield Greene County Health Department. You can look at the different features once you download it to your device. It has information on where to get help with addiction and where to find Narcan. It also has a step-by-step guide on administering the drug if you are with someone experiencing an overdose. If you are with someone you suspect is suffering from an overdose, call 911.

