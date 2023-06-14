Top Missouri GOP leaders maintain support for fmr. President Trump amid federal indictment

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - In the days leading up to and following the indictment of former President Donald Trump , Missouri’s highest elected officials, all Republicans, sounded off in support of their party’s de facto leader.

“We know these aggressive investigations are only taking place because President Trump dares to challenge Joe Biden’s disastrous presidency, and I am deeply concerned for the direction of our country,” Governor Mike Parson wrote on social media. “These political prosecutions must end.”

Like Parson’s, most of the statements criticizing the indictment tend to deflect away from the evidence presented in it to the motivations of the U.S. Department of Justice and those Trump considers his political enemies, such as President Biden and former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton.

The indictment accuses Trump of 37 counts, including retaining classified information, obstructing justice, and making false statements, among others.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey posted on his personal Twitter account, refraining from any comment on the account tied to his office. He blasted the indictment.

“The weaponization of our justice system by the Left is an affront to the Rule of Law and an overtly anti-democratic way to try to secure an election,” Bailey wrote in part.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, who is running to succeed Gov. Parson, echoed the criticism.

“It has all the harmful hallmarks of selective prosecution it has. I think it continues the narrative that a reasonable person would look at our system of quote justice and say there’s justice for one group, then a different set of laws for a different group. And that is, that is what I’m concerned could be a fatal wound for our country.”

Missouri’s Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, another Republican gubernatorial candidate, posted to social media on the day of the indictment.

“Americans deserve to have trust in our nation’s justice system,” Kehoe wrote. “Voters in 2024 should choose our next president, not Biden’s politicized DOJ.”

Missouri’s elected Democrats made their position clear that Trump’s actions and his defense by other elected leaders are unacceptable and damaging to Democracy.

“It seems like Republicans, in elected office anyway, have a decision when it comes to Trump, they do not care about the facts, and they do not care about the law,” Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, a Democrat representing Kansas City, said. “And this is one more time there where they’re willing to tear down and attack our institutions that we rely on, that our democracy our society depends on, and say that this guy’s just above the law.”

St. Louis-area Democratic state lawmaker Peter Merideth also blasted the GOP elected leaders’ support for Trump.

The full indictment document can be viewed by following this link.

